New aadhaar app unveiled, no more photocopies needed

The Centre on Tuesday unveiled a new Aadhaar app that enables users to exchange and validate their Aadhaar details online, doing away with the need to carry physical cards or turn in photocopies, marking a significant advancement in digital convenience and privacy.



Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Union Minister for Electronics and IT, formally unveiled the app. According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new aadhaar verification app would make aadhaar verification as easy as using UPI to make payments. "Users can now digitally verify and share their Aadhaar details while ensuring their privacy," Vaishnaw said.

"New Aadhaar App, Face ID authentication via mobile app. No physical card, no photocopies," In a video message shared on social media site X, Vaishnaw stated. "No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel," he added.



At the moment, hotels require copies of your Aadhaar card to be scanned and printed for identification. The hotels won't have to do this anymore.Through the app, users may simply scan or photocopy their Aadhaar, sharing only the pertinent details.This will result in the total digitisation of Aadhaar. You won't have to keep your Aadhaar card on you at all times.

According to Vaishnaw, the new Aadhaar app will provide improved privacy, prevent future abuse or disclosure of Aadhaar data, and guard against modification or forging. When users will be able to download the stable version of the new Aadhaar app is not specified. Since the best version is now being tested, we can anticipate that the stable version will be available soon. It would be intriguing to observe how this new software is used in airports and other locations where Aadhaar verification is required.

Vaishnaw also underlined the importance of AI and digital public infrastructure (DPI) in forming India's digital future while referring to Aadhaar as the "aadhaar" (basis) of numerous government programs. He asked interested parties to offer ideas on how to combine DPI and artificial intelligence (AI) to spur additional growth, with privacy at the centre.