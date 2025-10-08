NETGEAR launches unified cybersecurity platform to protect SMEs

NETGEAR introduces a security solution designed specifically for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), addressing growing cyber risks and the complexity of managing fragmented protection systems. The new offering, Exium, combines Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and hybrid firewall capabilities in a single platform.

The launch coincides with National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and reflects NETGEAR’s focus on extending enterprise-grade protection to smaller organisations and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide.

According to the 2025 Verizon Data BreachInvestigations Report, SMEs experienced over 3,000 cybersecurity incidents, nearly four times as many as large enterprises. The report highlights that smaller businesses face similar threats but often lack the resources or expertise to manage multiple security systems effectively.

To address this, NETGEAR’s Exium platform integrates several key protections into one interface. It combines zero-trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), SD-WAN, and firewall functions, offering a cloud-managed alternative to traditional standalone tools. This approach reduces complexity and helps IT teams secure users, devices, and data across multiple locations.

Farooq Khan, Vice President of Software Security at NETGEAR, said the company’s goal is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to smaller businesses. “Small and medium businesses are just as exposed to cyber threats as larger enterprises, if not more. By integrating Exium with our networking solutions, we’re offering SMEs easy-to-use, enterprise-grade protection that helps reduce the burden on internal IT teams,” Khan said.

The solution is also built with managed service providers in mind. It enables multi-tenant management, allowing MSPs to oversee multiple customer networks from a single dashboard. This supports faster service delivery and better scalability while maintaining control and visibility for each client.

With cybersecurity attacks on SMEs rising sharply and remote work expanding their exposure, NETGEAR’s entry into the SASE segment positions it to serve a critical market gap. The unified platform is aimed at helping organisations protect their operations while focusing on growth.

Exium is currently available globally through NETGEAR’s partner network.