NETGEAR enhances Pro AV lineup with AVLine M4350 switches

NETGEAR has expanded its Pro AV solutions portfolio with the introduction of the AVLine M4350 switches, purpose-built for AV over IP deployments. As industries increasingly adopt IP-based networks for applications such as live video production, AR/VR, digital signage, and the metaverse, NETGEAR’s latest offering simplifies configuration while ensuring seamless interoperability.

The M4350 series provides a powerful, user-friendly solution with features such as redundant power supplies, PoE capabilities of up to 90W per port, and ultra-quiet fans, making it ideal for production environments. NETGEAR AV OS, an intuitive, AV-centric operating system, replaces traditional IT-focused menus with an easy-to-use, template-based interface. This allows AV professionals to focus on their projects rather than navigating complex network setups.

Certified by over 200 leading AV manufacturers, the M4350 series supports all major audio, video, and lighting protocols, including Dante, AES67, NDI, AMX, Q-SYS, SDVoE, and SMPTE ST 2110. The switches’ enterprise-grade design includes fibre and copper models, offering bandwidth options from 10G to 100G and ensuring precise PTP synchronisation for broadcast and live production requirements.

NETGEAR’s collaboration with Intel further enhances its Pro AV solutions. Leveraging Intel’s Media Transport Library and E800 series NICs, the switches deliver low-latency, high-throughput media transport while adhering to SMPTE ST 2110 standards. This combination ensures reliable, time-sensitive networking, which is critical for applications requiring real-time media transport.

The M4350 series is part of NETGEAR’s broader Pro AV range, including the M4250, M4300, and M4500 series, all designed for scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. These solutions meet the evolving needs of AV professionals, enabling them to manage demanding projects with confidence.