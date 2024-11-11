NetApp India promotes Vasanthi Ramesh to MD role

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, has announced the elevation of Vasanthi Ramesh as Managing Director of NetApp India.

In her new role in addition to her existing role as VP, Engineering, Unified Manageability Framework, she will take on a broader leadership role, overseeing NetApp’s strategic initiatives in the region and driving continued innovation and growth for the company. Vasanthi Ramesh will be managing NetApp's regional strategic initiatives and promoting the company's ongoing innovation and expansion.

In accordance with NetApp, her hiring coincides with a rapidly changing tech landscape in India, where AI and intelligent data infrastructure are becoming essential to business success. Under her direction, NetApp India will keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, growing its local presence, and providing clients throughout the region with state-of-the-art cloud and data services.

Experience and Expertise

Vasanthi, who has almost 30 years of expertise in consumer technology and enterprise software, has played a key role in developing NetApp's portfolio of manageability and data protection products, which target clients in both public clouds and traditional data centres. Vasanthi will oversee NetApp India's site operations in her new position as Managing Director. She will take a laser-like focus on a number of organizational-level projects, such as Academia Connect and NetApp Excellerator.To further support NetApp's leadership and standing in India, she will also concentrate on strengthening the company's interactions with GCC platforms and trade associations like NASSCOM.

Vasanthi Ramesh, Managing Director of NetApp India, commented on her new role and progress, saying, "It is an honour and an exciting challenge to step into this post. I've had such a fulfilling journey with NetApp, and I'm thrilled about the chance to spearhead our next expansion in India. I'm excited to push limits, spur innovation, and form deep connections with an outstanding team that will enable companies to prosper in the modern, digitally-first world. For NetApp, this is a critical moment, and I'm excited to see what we can do together."