Nationwide Jio outage affects thousands; users report no signal

Since Tuesday morning, there has been a nationwide network outage affecting Reliance Jio customers, with numerous complaints surfacing on social media. On these platforms, a large number of users have experienced network difficulties.

Advertisment

There has been an enormous increase in reports of Jio outages, according to Downdetector, a well-known platform that monitors outages across websites and applications. On Downdetector, more than 10,000 reports were filed for Jio.

Down Detector indicates that on 17 September, 2024, at 12:05 PM, 10,522 people highlighted network faults, marking the peak of reported issues at midday. According to the detector, 65% of users reported "No Signal." 15% cited troubles relating to Jio Fibre, and nineteen percent reported problems with mobile internet.

According to information on Down Detector, other telecom networks, including as Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL, appeared to be operating normally.

Advertisment

On X (previously Twitter), people are sharing jokes and voicing their outrage at the service disruption under the hashtag #Jiodown. Some Jio users said that they couldn't make calls, while others complained that they couldn't send or receive texts. Another complaint from several users was that they couldn't access the internet on their phones.

The Downdetector report states that customers in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Nashik, Kolkata, Patna, and Guwahati have been most affected by the outage. Jio has not yet released any information regarding the outage or confirmed it.

Tuesday's extensive outage is not the first time Jio customers have been impacted by a significant outage. Users were unable to make calls or send messages from their numbers during a lengthy outage of Jio services in November 2022.