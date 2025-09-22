MediaTek Dimensity 9500 to power new era of AI smartphones

MediaTek has unveiled its advanced mobile chipset, the Dimensity 9500, aiming to set new standards in AI, gaming, imaging, and energy efficiency. The launch was announced on September 22 in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Advertisment

At the heart of the Dimensity 9500 is a third-generation All Big Core CPU design. It combines a 4.21GHz ultra-core with three premium cores and four performance cores. According to MediaTek, this setup delivers up to 29% faster single-core performance and 16% faster multi-core performance compared to its predecessor. The ultra-core also uses up to 55% less power at peak output, allowing longer battery life and smoother multitasking.

Advanced gaming graphics

The platform introduces the Arm G1-Ultra GPU, which brings a 33% jump in peak performance and 42% better power efficiency. It supports console-class raytracing, double frame rate interpolation up to 120FPS, and advanced rendering features from Unreal Engine 5.5 and 5.6.

By partnering with major studios, MediaTek aims to deliver AAA-quality visuals and immersive lighting on mobile devices. These upgrades are intended to blur the gap between smartphone and console gaming.

Advertisment

Smarter AI experiences

The Dimensity 9500 integrates MediaTek’s ninth-generation NPU 990 with Generative AI Engine 2.0. This combination doubles compute power, introduces BitNet 1-bit processing for large models, and cuts AI power consumption by 25%.

Users can expect faster output from large language models, real-time long text processing with up to 128K tokens, and the ability to generate 4K ultra-high-resolution images directly on-device. Always-on small models can now run at 40% lower power, making AI assistants more practical and power-friendly.

JC Hsu, corporate senior vice president at MediaTek, said:

“As AI becomes part of everyday life, consumers want devices that feel smarter, faster, and more personal without sacrificing battery life. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers exactly that.”

Advertisment

Imaging and connectivity gains

The Imagiq 1190 imaging system supports up to 200MP capture, RAW-domain pre-processing, and cinematic 4K 60FPS portrait video. NPU-assisted focusing helps improve clarity and detail in demanding environments.

On the connectivity side, the chipset features AI-driven optimisations for Bluetooth calls, Wi-Fi, and 5G. MediaTek claims 10% lower power in 5G use cases, 20% lower power for Wi-Fi, and a 15% bandwidth boost with 5CC carrier aggregation. Its AI-powered positioning is said to achieve 20% greater accuracy and 50% lower latency compared to competitors.

Availability and outlook

Flagship smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9500 are expected to debut in the fourth quarter of 2025. MediaTek says the chip is the result of years of R&D and close collaboration with global partners in gaming, software, and device manufacturing.

Advertisment

By bringing advanced AI, efficient computing, and console-grade visuals into one platform, the company is aiming to redefine the premium smartphone experience for 5G users worldwide.