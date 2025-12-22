Maharashtra targets 100% 4G coverage as network rollout expands

Maharashtra is working towards achieving 100 per cent 4G coverage, according to a recent statement by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. In a written reply to Parliament, the minister said that around 1,64,000 4G and 40,000 5G base transceiver stations (BTS) have been deployed across the state. The expansion is expected to improve network connectivity and service quality for users in both rural and urban areas.

Advertisment

Konkan region sees accelerated network expansion

Scindia highlighted significant network growth in the Konkan region, noting that widespread 4G and 5G deployment would help ensure residents have access to the same digital opportunities as elsewhere in the country. In Palghar district, around 1,640 5G BTS and more than 5,463 telecom towers have been installed. Thane has seen the deployment of over 6,710 4G and 1,989 5G BTS.

In Raigad, operators have installed 2,940 4G and 791 5G BTS. Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have also seen substantial additions, with 2,292 and 975 4G BTS respectively, alongside 465 and 256 5G BTS.

The minister also underlined the government’s push for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to play a larger role in expanding 4G services nationwide. BSNL has recently achieved its medium-term target of deploying one lakh 4G sites across India.

Advertisment

National telecom indicators show rising self-reliance

Presenting broader details on India’s telecom progress, Scindia said the country’s telecom exports have grown by 72 per cent over the past five years, while imports have remained largely stable. Exports increased from Rs 10,000 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 18,406 crore in 2024–25, while imports have stayed at around Rs 51,000 crore. According to the minister, this trend reflects rising self-reliance in the telecom sector.

Responding to questions in the House, Scindia said the total number of BTS across the country has increased sharply, from 6,49,834 to 31,44,559. BTS infrastructure forms the backbone of wireless communication, enabling connectivity between user devices and telecom networks. He also informed the Lok Sabha that 99.9 per cent of India’s districts now have access to 5G connectivity, which was launched in 2022.

Strong digital infrastructure remains central to the government’s Digital India programme. India has made rapid progress in rolling out 5G networks, and according to the Ministry of Communications’ latest year-end report, based on data from the Department of Telecommunications, around 85 per cent of the population is now covered by 5G services.

Advertisment

Coverage levels are expected to improve further as more consumers upgrade to 5G-enabled smartphones and as 5G services are launched by BSNL and Vodafone Idea. While adoption of 5G has been swift, telecom operators continue to face challenges in effectively monetising the technology, resulting in relatively low returns on investment.

Read more: https://www.voicendata.com/news/scindia-highlights-5g-rollout-and-telecom-export-growth-10919819