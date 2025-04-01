LTIMindtree expands partnership with Google Cloud to drive GenAI adoption

LTIMindtree has announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) by developing industry-specific solutions powered by Google Cloud’s advanced AI platforms, including Agentic AI and the Gemini models.

As part of this alliance, LTIMindtree will co-create customised solutions for key sectors such as Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). These offerings are designed to help enterprises modernise their IT infrastructure, optimise their data ecosystems, and maximise returns on cloud investments.

The partnership will leverage Google Cloud’s next-generation AI technologies, including Vertex AI to build innovative tools and services that address real-world industry challenges. LTIMindtree will also set up a dedicated team of professionals trained extensively in Google Cloud technologies to ensure smooth and effective implementation of these AI-driven solutions.

A key goal of the partnership is to establish a “green corridor” for solution development. This includes joint market development initiatives, tailored go-to-market (GTM) strategies, and comprehensive training programs for LTIMindtree’s workforce to accelerate GenAI deployment.

In addition to solution development, the collaboration will support the design of proof of concepts and pilot programs tailored to specific customer use cases. These efforts are expected to reduce time-to-market and improve customer satisfaction by delivering measurable business outcomes more efficiently.

This expanded partnership underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and the transformative potential of AI in reshaping industries. By combining LTIMindtree’s domain expertise with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, the two organisations aim to deliver scalable, future-ready digital solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.