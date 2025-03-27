Kerala startup HEX20 launched Nila satellite with SpaceX

Kerala-based space startup HEX20 has achieved a significant milestone with the successful launch of its first satellite, Nila. The satellite was launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-13 mission on 15 March, 2025, at 12:13 PM IST, with successful separation from the launch vehicle occurring less than an hour later at 1:07 PM IST.

The space mission component controller Nila derives its name from the state's longest river. The satellite contains Release Actuators that HEX20 purchased from German company Decubed to accomplish its mission to build international partnerships.

The start-up company HEX20 launched from Technopark Thiruvananthapuram in 2023 after its establishment in 2020 by five engineers, including Lloyd Jacob Lopez, Anurag Reghu, Amal Chandran, Ashwin Chandran, and Aravind M. The Nila satellite development cycle spanned only four months because of HEX20's group's high level of dedication and technological expertise.

The mission gained support from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), who authorize private space sector operations for India. HEX20 received support from ISRO, which approved the establishment of the tracking station at Marian Engineering College in Thiruvananthapuram for its base at the SAT Control Center.

The critical achievement occurred on March 16 as Nila started transmitting its initial signal to HEX20's control station, which established the operational readiness of the satellite. AN HEX20 sub-team actively performs Nila commissioning activities to reach its maximum operational capability level.

HEX20 is preparing for a satellite launch collaboration with ISRO to deploy a 50kg satellite in the upcoming year. HEX20 plans to build up its research and development centers for multiple satellite development as part of its future expansion, which will drive space exploration progress.

The Nila mission marks important progress for India's private space sector because HEX20, alongside other startups, demonstrates India's expanding potential in space missions worldwide.