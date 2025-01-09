Kalp Foundation and The Gambia drive digital transformation together

The Kalp Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards building digital public infrastructure that fosters inclusive growth through blockchain technology, announced its collaboration with The Gambia.This partnership, claimed to be the first of its kind globally, aims to create a blockchain-powered digital public infrastructure (DPI) platform, Gambia One, while simultaneously driving capacity-building initiatives for government leadership and skilling programmes for Gambian youth in the blockchain and related technology ecosystem.

This partnership will enable the Kalp Foundation to lead the inclusive development initiative in The Gambia with its blockchain-based decentralised digital public infrastructure (DPI) – Gambia One. This app leverages Kalp Blockchain’s cutting-edge capabilities to facilitate secure data exchange, streamline government operations, digitise critical services, and much more.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable development through innovation, compliance, and inclusivity. Together, the Government of The Gambia aims to empower underserved communities, bridge the digital divide, and create scalable solutions that align with global regulatory and ethical standards.

Tapan Sangal, Founder and Director of Kalp Foundation, remarked on the occasion, “We are deeply honoured to collaborate with The Gambia in its journey towards becoming a future-ready nation powered by a robust blockchain-driven digital ecosystem. This groundbreaking initiative showcases Kalp Foundation’s commitment to delivering scalable, compliant, and transparent solutions that empower governments to modernise processes, improve citizen services, and drive equitable growth. Our partnership with The Gambia marks the beginning of a series of transformative engagements designed to empower nations with sustainable and inclusive digital public infrastructure.”

Highlighting the importance of this collaboration, Lamin Jabbi, the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy (MoCDE), said, “The Gambia welcomes Kalp Foundation’s vision and expertise in fostering an inclusive digital ecosystem. Together, we will harness the power of blockchain-enabled DPI to deliver innovative, citizen-centric solutions that align with global standards of trust, transparency, and accountability. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to building a brighter, more inclusive future for our nation.”

Echoing this sentiment, Hassan M. Jallow, Permanent Secretary of MoCDE, added, “This partnership represents a significant leap forward in The Gambia’s digital transformation. By leveraging Kalp Blockchain’s groundbreaking technology, we are setting a benchmark for how nations can unlock their full potential through innovation and collaboration.”

Kalp Foundation envisions scaling this model globally, with multiple partnerships in the pipeline aimed at transforming the digital landscape through a focus on inclusivity, compliance, and innovation. This collaboration with The Gambia is a bold step toward a future where technology bridges divides, empowers communities, and fosters sustainable growth across nations.