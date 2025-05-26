Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils the theme of  India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025

Joytiraditya Scinda, Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, unveiled "Innovate to Transform" as the theme of India Mobile Congress 2025.

The event was officially announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona by Scindia. Scheduled to take place in New Delhi from October 8 to 11, 2025, IMC 2025 is poised to be Asia's largest digital technology forum, bringing together global leaders from the technology and telecommunications sectors.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 aims to serve as a global platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the future of connectivity, sustainability, and innovation. The event is expected to attract over 150,000 attendees from more than 150 countries, featuring over 400 exhibitors and partners.

This year's edition will focus on showcasing advancements in key areas such as 5G and 6G technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, satellite communications, deep-tech, clean-tech, smart mobility, Industry 4.0, and enterprise transformation.

A significant highlight of IMC 2025 will be the ASPIRE startup program, which is expected to feature participation from over 500 startups and more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators, and venture capitalists. The program will include mentorship workshops, live pitches, networking sessions, and opportunities for strategic partnerships.

The previous edition of IMC, held in October 2024, recorded unprecedented participation, with over 175,000 attendees and more than 1,012 partners and exhibitors representing 123 countries. Building on this success, IMC 2025 aims to further expand India's influence in the digital and telecom sectors.

As the global landscape of digital technology continues to evolve, IMC 2025 is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of connectivity and innovation, reinforcing India's status as a leader in the digital revolution.