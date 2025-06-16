Jio restores services after nationwide outage affects thousands

Following a major outage on Monday afternoon that left thousands of users without internet connectivity, mobile signal, or phone access, Jio, one of India’s largest telecom providers, has successfully restored its mobile and JioFiber services nationwide.

While the company has yet to release a formal statement explaining the cause of the disruption, the outage began around 1:30 PM and triggered a surge in complaints from users across key cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kochi. The issue now appears to have been resolved.

Thousands of Reliance Jio customers reported widespread service interruptions, including issues with mobile networks, internet access, and JioFiber connections. The number of affected users increased sharply after the disruption began on the afternoon of 16 June.

According to data from Downdetector, the first signs of the outage emerged at 1:30 PM, with over 200 users reporting difficulties connecting to Jio’s network. That number had soared to more than 12,000 by 2:17 PM. The majority of complaints (approximately 56%) related to mobile data issues. Around 29% of users reported problems with mobile network signals, while 15% cited disruptions with JioFiber services.

The widespread disruption to daily communications and digital activity prompted a flood of frustrated reactions on social media. Many users reported “No Service” messages and frequent call drops.

One user posted, “Extremely disappointed with @reliancejio network. No signal in my area for over 2 hours now – no calls, no internet! This is not the first time. Such frequent outages are unacceptable. Ernakulam, Kerala. @JioCare – What kind of service is this? #jionetworkdown”

Another user expressed frustration, writing, “@JioCare Internet issues since morning. Raised a complaint for immediate action but no one has contacted me yet. It says an engineer will visit tomorrow evening. When people work from home, do you expect us to have the luxury of waiting while you fix your issues? Please take action ASAP.”