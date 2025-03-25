Japan's Astroscale partners with Digantara and Bellatrix to tackle space debris

Japan-based orbital services company Astroscale has entered into strategic partnerships with two Bengaluru-based Indian spacetech startups Digantara and Bellatrix Aerospace. The agreements were announced on March 21, 2025, with implementation and project rollouts expected to begin within the next one to two years.

The companies have signed agreements to collaborate on space sustainability, particularly focusing on orbital debris mitigation, satellite servicing, and in-space mobility solutions. The partnership is also expected to facilitate Astroscale’s first expansion into the Asia-Pacific region outside Japan, while offering Digantara and Bellatrix a pathway into the Japanese market.

The partnership spans operations between India and Japan, with India’s private spacetech ecosystem providing the collaboration platform. Notably, Digantara is also setting up a facility in Colorado, USA, while Astroscale already has a global presence including engagements with JAXA, ESA, U.S. Space Force, and UK Space Agency.

The rise in satellite launches and the increasing threat of space debris have made orbital sustainability a global priority. With India opening its space sector to private participation and launching a USD 116 million fund for spacetech startups, foreign companies like Astroscale are finding strategic opportunities to partner with Indian innovators. Eddie Kato, President and MD of Astroscale Japan, cited India’s maturing space capabilities and policy reforms as key motivators for the partnership.

Astroscale brings expertise in active debris removal, in-situ situational awareness, life extension, and end-of-life disposal. Bellatrix contributes with its green propulsion and electric propulsion thruster technologies, while Digantara provides space situational awareness (SSA) capabilities and plans to launch a constellation of satellites to track debris as small as 1 cm. The partnerships are expected to produce integrated solutions for on-orbit services and expand international market access for all parties involved.

Bellatrix, which has completed three successful missions over the past year, sees this partnership as a leap forward. CEO Rohan Ganapathy noted that collaborating with Astroscale aligns with Bellatrix’s vision for a cleaner space environment. COO Yashas Karanam added that the combined expertise in propulsion and orbital servicing can create meaningful impact in global space sustainability efforts.

Meanwhile, Digantara’s VP confirmed that Astroscale intends to offer on-orbit services to Indian government clients, unlocking new commercial opportunities.

This strategic alliance marks another milestone in the growing Japan-India space collaboration, following a similar partnership last year between InspeCity and Japan’s Orbital Lasers. As India’s space sector continues to liberalise, such cross-border alliances are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of space exploration and sustainability.