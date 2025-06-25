ISPs instructed to align with ".in" domain and national time servers

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in its recent directive, dated 19 June,instructed all licensed Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to migrate critical and essential services to the ".in" domain. Additionally, they must ensure that their network devices synchronise system clocks with official Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers operated by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) or the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

As part of the government's "One Nation, One Time" initiative, the Ministry of Telecommunications has also recommended that ISPs adopt Indian Standard Time (IST). This aligns with the Department of Consumer Affairs’ draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, which propose to formally establish IST (UTC +5:30) as the nation’s legally mandated time standard.

In its communication to ISPs, the DoT emphasised the importance of synchronising all network clocks with NPL or NIC-operated time servers. With legislative changes on the horizon, the letter urged ISPs to take proactive measures to ensure technical readiness.

“Reference is invited towards the adoption of the .in domain, and it is hereby advised that all websites and web-related services for critical and essential functions currently being operated should be migrated to the .in domain,” the circular stated.

The draft Legal Metrology (Indian Standard Time) Rules, prepared by the Department of Consumer Affairs, are currently under consultation. The circular further advised, “It is hereby advised and sensitised that the draft Rules be reviewed, and that the necessary pre-emptive actions and preparedness be initiated.”

According to the government, the adoption of a single time standard will enhance cybersecurity, improve the accuracy of regulatory reporting, and facilitate better coordination across critical infrastructure sectors such as emergency services, transport, and telecommunications. This move forms part of a broader effort to standardise timekeeping across all sectors, reducing discrepancies that could undermine digital governance and national security objectives.