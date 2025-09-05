Invenia debuts on the Indian Stock Exchange, stepping into digital infrastructure

Invenia, a newly formed digital infrastructure and IT services company, has officially been listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) today, following its strategic demerger from STL - Sterlite Technologies.

The listing marks a pivotal milestone in STL’s value-unlocking journey, positioning Invenia to capitalise on the exponential demand for digital infrastructure. While STL will continue to focus on its core optical networking and Data Centre portfolio, STL's erstwhile Global Services Business, rebranded asInvenia - STL Networks, is now positioned to scale its system integration (Network, Data Centre, Cloud, and Cybersecurity), connectivity, and managed services portfolio across telecom, enterprise, and public sector domains.

The listing comes under a scheme of arrangement approved by the NCLT-Mumbai Bench, with the record date for corporate action declared as 24 April 2025, with shareholders receiving Invenia equity shares for every share held in STL.

As a future-focused digital infrastructure company,this strategic move has already resulted in significant business wins with high-impact projects that underscore its market position:

BharatNet III Project : A Rs. 2,631 crore contract for the Jammu & Kashmir leg of the project, secured in a consortium with Dilip Buildcon Limited. This includes Rs. 1,625 crore for capital expenditure and ₹975 crore for operations and maintenance.

PowerGrid Data Centre : A Rs. crore contract with PowerGrid Teleservices Limited for the supply, installation, and maintenance of a pilot data centre in Manesar.

MSSS Project: A Rs. 205 crore system integration project for the Mukhyamantree Surakshit Sushaait Shahar (MSSS) initiative in three cities in Bihar, awarded by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. in a consortium with Niveshan Technologies India Private Limited.

In its financial results for the year ending March 31, 2025, STL Networks-Invenia reported a revenue of Rs. 1,180 crore, an EBITDA of Rs. 81 crore, and a strong open order book of over Rs. 4,249crore.

Invenia aims to leverage its proven expertise in large-scale deployments to strengthen its portfolio in the global digital infrastructure and services space. Invenia’s strategic entry is well-timed to capitalise on the government's focus on 5G, BharatNet, and smart infrastructure initiatives.