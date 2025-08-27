Intra-circle roaming enabled in J&K; following weather disruptions

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially enabled intra-circle roaming in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region in response to widespread telecom disruptions caused by recent extreme weather conditions. Heavy rainfall and landslides have severely impacted mobile network infrastructure, leaving many areas with limited or no connectivity.

Intra-circle roaming allows mobile subscribers to automatically connect to any available network within the same telecom circle, regardless of their original service provider. This ensures uninterrupted access to essential mobile services, even when a user's primary network is down.

This emergency measure will remain in force until the end of the day on 2 September 2025. The DoT has confirmed that it will continue to assess the situation on the ground and determine whether an extension of this facility is necessary based on how conditions evolve in the coming days.

A formal directive has been issued to all major telecom operators in the region, including Vodafone Idea (Vi), Bharti Airtel, and Reliance Jio, instructing them to implement intra-circle roaming with immediate effect. Operators have been urged to treat this as a matter of top priority and ensure full cooperation to facilitate seamless connectivity for affected residents and visitors in the region.

The decision to activate intra-circle roaming is part of the government’s broader emergency response strategy aimed at mitigating the impact of natural disasters. Maintaining mobile connectivity during such times is critical for public safety. It enables people to receive emergency alerts, stay informed about ongoing developments, and reach out for help if needed.

Residents are advised to keep their mobile devices charged, follow updates from local authorities, and make use of available network services to stay connected.

The DoT, in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and local disaster response teams, is closely monitoring the situation and will issue further guidance as needed.