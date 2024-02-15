Internet Shutdown Hurting Ordinary People amid The Farmers' Protest

As the farmers' protest enters its fifth day, the accompanying internet suspension in several Haryana districts has cast a long shadow, disrupting the lives of ordinary citizens far beyond the confines of the demonstrations. While authorities defend the move as necessary to maintain law and order, the general public suffers from the inconvenience and economic losses it has caused.

The suspension of internet services applies to Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts of Haryana. The state's Home Department has cited concerns about potential unrest, property damage, and disruptions to public peace and order amidst ongoing farmer protests as the reason for this measure. The use of the term "clear potential" in the order, issued under the Telegraph Act's Section 5 and Rule (2) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, indicates that authorities have taken preemptive action to safeguard public safety and property.

Although, initially the suspension was temporary it has been extended till February 15, 2024, due to apprehensions about damage to life and property.

All Telecom service providers operating in Haryana have been instructed to adhere to the directive.

Impact on small businesses:

Small-scale business owners in Haryana are bearing the brunt of the internet suspension, with many small entrepreneurs from the state facing lost sales and financial strain. Reliant on online platforms like Instagram, these businesses have come to a standstill, adding to the economic struggles they already faced during the pandemic. The impact goes beyond individual stories, highlighting the wider disruption caused by internet blackouts on the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

Disruptions in daily life:

Students struggling with online education, professionals forced to abandon remote work, and families struggling to stay connected - the daily lives of ordinary citizens are significantly impacted. The economic blow is especially evident for local businesses relying on online transactions, with food delivery services, e-commerce shops, and countless others reporting major losses. This ripple effect highlights the far-reaching consequences of internet blackouts, extending beyond the immediate protests and adding to the challenges already faced by many.

As the protest persists, the internet suspension remains a contentious issue. While the farmers' demands need to be heard, the impact on the daily lives of ordinary citizens cannot be ignored. Finding a solution that balances both sides' concerns is crucial to maintaining peace and ensuring justice for all.

Petition against the Internet suspension:

A petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on February 12, 2024, challenging the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in multiple districts of Haryana. The plea contends that these measures violate the rights of farmers, inconvenience the general public, and deprive citizens of their fundamental right to access information and communication. Furthermore, it argues that such actions exacerbate the situation by impeding citizens' ability to obtain vital information. The petition also draws attention to the increased traffic on alternative routes resulting from the disruption, causing delays and difficulties for professionals such as lawyers, doctors, and emergency services.

The plea highlighted that the measures taken by the Haryana authorities, including the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in districts like Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, worsen the situation by denying citizens their right to access information and communication.

The court's emphasis on balance and the resolution of the dispute without resorting to force reflects a commitment to upholding democratic principles and respecting fundamental rights. Regarding internet suspension, the court might have considered its impact on freedom of expression and access to information, urging the government to weigh the necessity of such measures against their potential adverse effects on the affected communities.

Uniform effects between both the protests:

Despite the different causes of the farmers' protest being different, the consequences of internet suspension are somewhat similar.

Communication challenges: In both protests, there were disruptions in telecommunications, including phone calls and internet connectivity, which had a broad impact on daily routines, employment, and educational activities.

Economic repercussions: The protests significantly affected online commerce, remote work arrangements, and e-commerce operations, resulting in substantial financial setbacks.

Educational hurdles: Students who relied on online learning platforms faced barriers to their education due to limitations on internet access.

Broader implications:

Restricted information accessibility: Both protests encountered obstacles in accessing news, updates, and vital information, impeding transparency and public comprehension.

Risk of misinformation: Limited access to reliable information created fertile ground for the dissemination of rumors and false information, potentially exacerbating tensions.

Concerns regarding freedom of expression: Both instances raised apprehensions regarding potential violations of basic rights about freedom of expression and the availability of information.

Written By Rashi Grover