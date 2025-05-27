Intelsat gets green signal to provide direct broadcast services in India

Intelsat has received regulatory approval from the Indian government to deliver direct broadcast services in the country. The clearance positions Intelsat among the first foreign satellite operators authorised to serve India's broadcast media industry directly, opening new doors for content delivery and connectivity across the subcontinent.

Intelsat has secured authorisation to operate four of its geostationary (GEO) satellites—IS-17, IS-20, IS-36, and IS-39, to provide C-band satellite coverage over India. This fleet will primarily support the growing demands of India’s broadcast sector, enabling more reliable, high-quality transmission of television and media content across the nation and to international markets.

India’s media and entertainment industry is experiencing rapid digital transformation, with increasing reliance on satellite infrastructure for content distribution. The approval, granted by IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), gives Intelsat a foothold in one of the world’s fastest-growing media markets. It also signals greater openness in India's space policy for foreign investment and collaboration.

The newly authorised service will cover the entire Indian subcontinent, offering enhanced capabilities for local broadcasters and media companies. As a direct result of this regulatory nod, three of India’s largest media companies have already partnered with Intelsat to utilise its satellite services for content distribution.

Using its approved satellite fleet, Intelsat will deliver a wide portfolio of media services, allowing broadcasters to distribute content across India and beyond with higher reliability and wider reach. These satellites operate in C-band frequencies, known for their resilience against weather interference, making them ideal for uninterrupted broadcast operations.

The approval marks a significant step in India’s expanding space economy, reinforcing its status as a hub for satellite-enabled services. For Intelsat, the move represents a strategic expansion into a key Asian market with immense growth potential in media and digital infrastructure.

With this development, India’s broadcast ecosystem is poised to benefit from global-grade satellite support, reinforcing the country’s vision of digital inclusion and media modernisation.