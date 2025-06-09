Industry seeks internationally aligned power norms for 6 GHz wireless devices

India’s technology industry is urging the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to revise its proposed power limits for Wi-Fi and other wireless devices operating in the 6 GHz spectrum band. Industry stakeholders argue that aligning these limits with international standards is essential to ensure optimal device performance and affordability.

The DoT recently released draft regulations concerning the use of very low-power and low-power wireless devices in the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz). This band has been delicensed, meaning it can be used without the need for spectrum auctions. The new guidelines aim to support the seamless operation of game consoles, immersive technology devices, and next-generation Wi-Fi routers across India.

Industry concerns over power limitations

Industry experts have expressed concern over the DoT’s proposed maximum power spectral density (PSD) of -5 dBm/MHz and a total transmit power cap of 14 dBm for very low-power devices. They contend that such restrictive limits could severely reduce both the range and throughput of wireless devices. This, in turn, would hinder the performance of high-bandwidth applications such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR), which depend on low latency and high data throughput.

To address this, the industry is recommending an increase in the PSD limit for very low-power devices, both indoors and outdoors, to 1 dBm/MHz. While this adjustment may not benefit wide-bandwidth channels (80, 160, and 320 MHz), it is expected to significantly improve performance for devices operating on 20 MHz and 40 MHz channels.

Sujit Singh, CEO of Microsense Networks, an iBUS Enterprise, commented, "Many countries around the world have already opened up the 6 GHz band for unlicensed Wi-Fi use. In contrast, India currently provides Wi-Fi only over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, which are inadequate for modern data-intensive applications. Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 require broader channels and higher power to deliver optimal performance for applications like 4K streaming, AR/VR, online gaming, and IoT services."

He added,"While the DoT’s draft rules are a step forward, they remain a partial solution. The proposed power limits may offer marginal benefits for devices using narrow channels (20 MHz and 40 MHz), but are insufficient for high-speed applications that require wider bandwidths (80, 160, or 320 MHz). These low power constraints could significantly affect both range and performance, undermining the very use cases they aim to support."

Singh further stated,"As a managed Wi-Fi service provider, Microsense welcomes the delicensing of the 6 GHz band as a major leap forward. However, we strongly urge the government to bring India’s regulatory framework in line with international norms by revisiting the power limits and expanding the amount of delicensed spectrum. This will ensure Indian users have access to cutting-edge wireless technologies, maintain device affordability, and meet growing demand for fast, reliable connectivity."

The Broadband India Forum (BIF), representing leading global technology companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta, has also called on the government to align power regulations with international best practices.

According to BIF President TV Ramachandran,"It is vital that power restrictions are updated to ensure Indian consumers have access to affordable, globally compatible devices for both indoor and outdoor use. These regulations must reflect global standards to foster innovation and usability."

Ramachandran also stressed on the forum’s long-standing appeal to delicense an additional 160 MHz within the 6 GHz band."Only by delicensing at least 160 MHz more, bringing the total unlicensed spectrum to 660 MHz, can India fully realise the benefits of unlicensed use in the 6 GHz frequency band," he said.