Indiesemic launches India’s first IoT evolution board at Semicon India 2025

Indiesemic, a Gujarat-based semiconductor design company, unveiled India’s first IoT Evolution Board at Semicon India 2025 in New Delhi. The launch, attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications & Electronics & IT, marks a milestone in India’s efforts to build self-reliance in semiconductor hardware under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India missions.

The board has been developed in collaboration with C-DAC and integrates the indigenous VEGA processor with Bluetooth and LoRa wireless connectivity designed by Indiesemic. Positioned as both a development and deployment-ready hardware platform, it is expected to help enterprises and startups accelerate prototyping, improve security, and reduce dependence on imported hardware. Potential applications include smart cities, industrial automation, healthcare, defence, and aerospace.

Founded in 2023, Indiesemic has quickly established itself in chip design for drones, cameras, and automotive systems, alongside developing certified RF modules. The IoT Evolution Board is its first full system-level product, combining indigenous compute power with dual wireless connectivity in a compact form factor. According to the company, the platform will give innovators, from early-stage startups to large enterprises, a faster route from concept to market.

“India has long been a consumer of global hardware platforms, but with the IoT Evolution Board, we are flipping that narrative,” said Nikul Shah, Founder & CEO, Indiesemic. “By integrating C-DAC’s VEGA processor with our wireless modules, we are offering industries a truly indigenous alternative that is accessible, scalable, and future-ready.”

Jinal Shah, Co-Founder and CMO, emphasised that the initiative represents the beginning of an indigenous ecosystem where compute, connectivity, and intelligence converge. “For startups, this means faster prototyping. For industries, it means secure, reliable systems for mission-critical use cases. And for India, it strengthens self-reliance in one of the most strategic areas of technology,” she said.

Indiesemic currently serves over 60 customers across the IoT, automotive, and industrial sectors through a portfolio of more than 10 certified RF modules. With this launch, the company is moving beyond components to deliver a complete system platform, creating a bridge between compute and connectivity.

Looking ahead, Indiesemic plans to expand into AI-at-the-edge computing and RISC-V processors for industrial automation, defence, health-tech, and smart infrastructure. Its long-term goal is to build India’s first vertically integrated semiconductor ecosystem.

The launch of the IoT Evolution Board signals not only a step forward for Indiesemic but also for India’s ambitions to position itself as a global hub for hardware innovation and advanced semiconductor design.