India’s Satellite-to-Device service: A game changer by BSNL

Indian telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which is owned by the government, is now the first to introduce a satellite-to-device service in the country. Viasat, a US-based satellite communications provider, is working with BSNL to offer this service. In October, the firms successfully showcased two-way messaging services powered by satellite to atendees of the India Mobile Congress 2024.

"BSNL introduces India's 1st Satellite-to-Device service!" The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) shared a video describing the service on its official X handle (previously Twitter) on Wednesday, adding, "Smooth connectivity now reaches India's remotest corners."

Viasat previously announced that it is expanding its satellite services for consumer and Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide in collaboration with partners, including BSNL in India. Viasat said during the IMC demonstration that direct-to-device connectivity is an innovative method that enables seamless connections to both terrestrial and satellite networks for commonplace products like cars, smartwatches, and cell phones, as well as for industrial machines and transportation operators.

Using a commercial Android smartphone with non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity enabled, Viasat showed two-way and SOS texting throughout the trial. Approximately 36,000 km were covered in order to deliver the messages to one of Viasat's geostationary L-band satellites.

"The outcome proves that satellite services for cell phone connectivity are technically feasible for Indian consumers and businesses using Viasat's satellite network," stated Viasat, post trial.

This accomplishment, according to Viasat, shows that it is possible to connect cellphones to satellites directly without the need for further hardware.

The technology complies with international 3GPP Release 17 standards, which are being embraced by manufacturers of chipsets and handsets as well as satellite and mobile network operators.

Viasat claims to offer satellite safety services, such as flight deck safety communications for more than 12,000 aircraft using its licensed L-band spectrum and the core of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), which has more than 120,000 connected safety terminals.



However, Viasat, BSNL, and the telecom department have not yet revealed all the specifics of the service, such as its availability, accessibility, relevant regions, and service usage costs.