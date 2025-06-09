India’s 5G rollout slows in May 2025; Vi set to join race by August

In May 2025, India deployed 3,299 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS), marking a slowdown compared to previous months. This figure is lower than the 4,225 BTS added in April and the 4,442 added in March. In February, 2,172 BTS were deployed, reflecting fluctuations in the monthly pace of 5G expansion.
According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the total number of operational 5G BTS in India reached 4,81,758 by the end of May 2025,up from 4,78,459 in April and 4,74,234 in March. Despite the month-on-month increase, the deceleration in new installations during May highlights a temporary dip in rollout momentum.
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it expects to secure 5G spectrum by August 2025. The telco plans to begin deploying 5G services across 17 priority circles, aiming to complete its initial rollout within approximately three months. This move signals Vi’s long-awaited entry into the 5G landscape, as rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel continue to expand their networks.
In parallel, state-run telecom operator BSNL is progressing with its 4G infrastructure rollout. As of 30 May 2025, BSNL had completed the installation of 93,450 4G towers nationwide, out of a planned one lakh towers, according to data from the DoT. This milestone positions BSNL closer to full-scale 4G service delivery as it prepares to transition into 5G in the near future.
Statewise 5G BTS data
|
Sl. No
|
State/UT
|BTS as on
|30 April 2025
|31 May 2025
|BTS Additions in May 2025
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|137
|137
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|19237
|19420
|183
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|684
|687
|3
|4
|Assam
|9545
|9595
|50
|5
|Bihar
|24735
|25143
|408
|6
|Chandigarh (UT)
|805
|809
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|6775
|6749
|-26
|8
|UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|402
|397
|-5
|9
|Delhi
|12674
|13006
|332
|10
|Goa
|996
|998
|2
|10
|Gujarat
|32274
|32321
|47
|12
|Haryana
|17512
|17736
|224
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4343
|4356
|13
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|7383
|7435
|52
|15
|Jharkhand
|9913
|9982
|69
|16
|Karnataka
|31927
|32492
|565
|17
|Kerala
|19964
|20103
|139
|18
|Laddakh
|253
|261
|8
|Lakshadweep (UT)
|4
|4
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20851
|20313
|-538
|20
|Maharashtra
|49364
|49654
|290
|21
|Manipur
|1261
|1273
|12
|22
|Meghalaya
|849
|855
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|495
|496
|1
|24
|Nagaland
|792
|793
|1
|25
|Odisha
|13010
|13139
|129
|26
|Puducherry (UT)
|617
|617
|0
|27
|Punjab
|16876
|16894
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|28326
|28624
|298
|29
|Sikkim
|340
|344
|4
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|35893
|35965
|72
|31
|Telangana
|18112
|18291
|179
|32
|Tripura
|1358
|1369
|11
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|53900
|54388
|488
|34
|Uttarakhand
|5779
|5794
|15
|35
|West Bengal
|31073
|31318
|245
|Grand Total
|478459
|481758
|
5G BTS Monthly Addition
|3299
credit: DoT