India’s 5G rollout slows in May 2025; Vi set to join race by August

In May 2025, India deployed 3,299 new 5G base transceiver stations (BTS), marking a slowdown compared to previous months. This figure is lower than the 4,225 BTS added in April and the 4,442 added in March. In February, 2,172 BTS were deployed, reflecting fluctuations in the monthly pace of 5G expansion.

According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the total number of operational 5G BTS in India reached 4,81,758 by the end of May 2025,up from 4,78,459 in April and 4,74,234 in March. Despite the month-on-month increase, the deceleration in new installations during May highlights a temporary dip in rollout momentum.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it expects to secure 5G spectrum by August 2025. The telco plans to begin deploying 5G services across 17 priority circles, aiming to complete its initial rollout within approximately three months. This move signals Vi’s long-awaited entry into the 5G landscape, as rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel continue to expand their networks.

In parallel, state-run telecom operator BSNL is progressing with its 4G infrastructure rollout. As of 30 May 2025, BSNL had completed the installation of 93,450 4G towers nationwide, out of a planned one lakh towers, according to data from the DoT. This milestone positions BSNL closer to full-scale 4G service delivery as it prepares to transition into 5G in the near future.

Statewise 5G BTS data

Sl. No State/UT BTS as on 30 April 2025 31 May 2025 BTS Additions in May 2025 1 Andaman & Nicobar 137 137 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 19237 19420 183 3 Arunachal Pradesh 684 687 3 4 Assam 9545 9595 50 5 Bihar 24735 25143 408 6 Chandigarh (UT) 805 809 4 7 Chhattisgarh 6775 6749 -26 8 UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 402 397 -5 9 Delhi 12674 13006 332 10 Goa 996 998 2 10 Gujarat 32274 32321 47 12 Haryana 17512 17736 224 13 Himachal Pradesh 4343 4356 13 14 Jammu & Kashmir (UT) 7383 7435 52 15 Jharkhand 9913 9982 69 16 Karnataka 31927 32492 565 17 Kerala 19964 20103 139 18 Laddakh 253 261 8 Lakshadweep (UT) 4 4 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 20851 20313 -538 20 Maharashtra 49364 49654 290 21 Manipur 1261 1273 12 22 Meghalaya 849 855 6 23 Mizoram 495 496 1 24 Nagaland 792 793 1 25 Odisha 13010 13139 129 26 Puducherry (UT) 617 617 0 27 Punjab 16876 16894 18 28 Rajasthan 28326 28624 298 29 Sikkim 340 344 4 30 Tamil Nadu 35893 35965 72 31 Telangana 18112 18291 179 32 Tripura 1358 1369 11 33 Uttar Pradesh 53900 54388 488 34 Uttarakhand 5779 5794 15 35 West Bengal 31073 31318 245 Grand Total 478459 481758 5G BTS Monthly Addition 3299

credit: DoT