Indian army and Airtel join forces to boost connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

The Indian Army’s Dao Division and Bharti Airtel Pvt. Ltd have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing mobile connectivity infrastructure in the Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys of Arunachal Pradesh. This collaboration marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide in these remote and strategically important frontier regions.

The initiative seeks to extend reliable mobile network coverage to both deployed troops and local residents, addressing longstanding connectivity challenges posed by the region’s difficult terrain and isolation. These obstacles have historically hindered both security operations and everyday life.

This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment by the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel to overcome infrastructure limitations and bring modern communication services to underserved border districts.

Earlier, in December 2024, Airtel collaborated with the Indian Army to provide mobile coverage in isolated areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir. In November, the company also announced plans to connect the northernmost military outposts in Ladakh, including Galwan and Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO).

As part of the PM Vibrant Villages Programme, Airtel claims to have installed 15 mobile towers in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore. This effort aims to connect remote villages such as Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema. These areas, located in the Gurez, Uri, Tangdhar, Machhal, and Keran valleys, are now linked to the rest of the country, according to Airtel.