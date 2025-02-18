India unveils digital brand identity manual for government websites

The Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, today launched the Digital Brand Identity Manual (DBIM) to standardise Government of India websites and digital platforms. The initiative aims to create a uniform digital presence and ensure citizen-friendly and accessible government services.

Unveiled at the First CIO Conference 2025 in New Delhi, the DBIM defines key elements of a consistent digital identity, including visual elements such as logos, colour palettes, typography, and imagery, alongside verbal elements like brand voice and messaging frameworks. The DBIM also includes a toolkit to facilitate compliance and accessibility across digital platforms.

Stressing on the importance of the manual, Prasada emphasised that the DBIM will ensure that access to government digital assets is people-centric, simplified, and standardised. He reiterated the Prime Minister’s vision of a digitally empowered India, stressing that ease of access to technology should reach the last mile. “The access has to be smooth, uniform, and impactful, keeping in mind the cultural diversity and digital literacy of our citizens,” he said.

A Unified Digital Experience for India

A key component of this initiative is the GOV.IN CMS Platform, a standardised content management system designed for DBIM-compliant websites and applications. It also includes the Central Content Publishing System (CCPS) to streamline content updates, ensuring a seamless and efficient dissemination of government information. The initiative also integrates social media branding and digital outreach to enhance engagement, creating a unified presence across all platforms.

Prasada stressed that CCPS will make all government achievements and campaigns available to citizens, making government communication more structured and effective.

The DBIM aims to harmonise the digital footprint of government ministries, departments, and agencies, ensuring efficiency and a seamless user experience across websites, mobile applications, and social media platforms. The initiative aligns with the government's broader e-governance and digital transformation goals, reinforcing trust and integrity in government-hosted data.

Under this framework, all government websites will integrate Bhashini voice technology, allowing citizens to access information through voice commands in 22 official Indian languages.

The initiative is being led by the National e-Governance Division and National Informatics Centre (NIC), which will ensure smooth implementation.

Delivering Efficient and Inclusive Government Service

Highlighting the role of NIC in implementing DBIM, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan said, “We need to ensure DBIM is in step with today’s digital environment, re-energised and re-engineered.” He also stressed that government digital platforms must communicate in a citizen-friendly manner, whether through websites, apps, or social media. “The government needs to speak in the people’s language. Our service delivery must be efficient and inclusive,” he added.

Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary at MeitY, described DBIM as a transformational effort in India’s e-governance journey, aligning with the nation’s digital growth strategy. “DBIM and its components will harmonise the government’s digital presence across platforms, bringing ease of living and ease of governance,” he said.

The DBIM framework will also feature a dedicated space for government initiatives like the G20, India Semiconductor Mission, and the Vision for Viksit Bharat, ensuring citizens can access relevant information easily.

With the government prioritising technological agility and innovation, the DBIM initiative marks a significant step toward a digitally unified, citizen-centric governance model in India.