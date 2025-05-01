India to launch IoT and AI-based warehousing platform and app

India’s Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) will soon launch an Internet of Things- (IoT-) and AI-enabled system to ensure that over 2,000 food storage depots across India meet consistent quality, safety, and performance standards.

Advertisment

The initiative, including the Depot Darpan portal and mobile application, is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in food grain storage by digitising depot monitoring and assessment.

The platform will enable depot managers to upload geo-tagged infrastructure data, targeting approximately 2,278 warehouses—including those operated by the Food Corporation of India, the Central Warehousing Corporation, and those hired from state agencies or private entities. This input is used to auto-generate performance ratings and action plans, which are validated through supervisory checks and random third-party audits.

Depots will be evaluated on infrastructural parameters—such as safety standards, storage conditions, environmental compliance, technology integration, and statutory adherence—and operational metrics including stock turnover, space utilisation, workforce expenses, losses, and profitability. Each category is assessed independently, and a composite score determines the depot's star rating.

Advertisment

Smart Monitoring with Integrated Technologies

A DFPD press release stated that Depot Darpan will integrate real-time digital technologies, forming a seamless surveillance and performance tracking ecosystem. The system will use IoT devices and smart sensors to monitor key environmental and safety parameters such as ambient temperature and humidity, carbon dioxide and phosphine gas levels, fire hazards, and unauthorised entry.

The IoT-enabled monitoring system will use CO₂ sensors to detect grain infestation risks, while phosphine gas sensors will help prevent toxic exposure during fumigation. It also integrates fire and smoke detectors to provide early warnings of fire threats. At the same time, gate shutter sensors will track the opening and closing of depot doors to detect unauthorised activity and ensure proper ventilation during fumigation cycles.

Advertisment

Additional technologies piloted at select warehouses include AI-based bag counting, Automatic Number Plate Recognition for vehicle identification and tracking, and Face Recognition Systems for access control.

The mobile app will allow supervisory officers to monitor depot performance remotely, enabling timely decision-making. Automated performance reports will support routine reviews and facilitate ongoing improvements in infrastructure and operations.

The Depot Darpan portal and app will be inaugurated on 20 May by the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy.