India ranks 49th in Network Readiness Index 2024, rising 11 slots

India has climbed to the 49th rank in the Network Readiness Index 2024 (NRI 2024), an improvement of 11 places from its 60th position in 2023. The report, released by the Portulans Institute, evaluates the network-based readiness of 133 economies based on four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact, across 54 variables.

India's score rose from 49.93 in 2023 to 53.63 in 2024. The country leads globally in key indicators such as AI scientific publications, AI talent concentration, and ICT services exports. It ranks second in fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) Internet subscriptions, mobile broadband Internet traffic, and international Internet bandwidth, reflecting its strong focus on digital innovation and infrastructure.

Among lower-middle-income countries, India secured the 2nd position, following Vietnam, and was commended for its advancements in technological innovation and digital transformation.

India's progress is backed by robust telecommunications reforms and initiatives under Digital India. Over the last decade, teledensity has risen from 75.2% to 84.69%, with wireless connections reaching 1.19 billion. Broadband penetration in rural areas has significantly increased, growing Internet subscribers from 251 million to 944 million. Notable reforms in spectrum management, ease of doing business, and consumer protection have bolstered the sector further.

The launch of 5G services in 2022 has rapidly improved India's global mobile broadband speed ranking from 118th to 15th. With its Bharat 6G Vision and investments in emerging technologies, India aims to solidify its position as a leader in telecom innovation.

India's performance in NRI 2024 underlines its commitment to digital transformation, showcasing its role as a growing digital powerhouse on the global stage.