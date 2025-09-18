India post offices to offer BSNL SIMs and recharges

The Department of Posts (DoP) and state-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have announced a strategic collaboration. Both entities operate under the Ministry of Communications, which facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 17 September 2025.

Advertisment

Under this agreement, BSNL will be allowed to utilise DoP’s extensive network of 1.65 lakh (165,000) post offices across India to sell SIM cards and offer mobile recharge services. This network covers nearly every town and village in the country, providing BSNL with a powerful last-mile distribution channel to strengthen its presence in both urban and rural areas.

The initiative is expected to help BSNL grow its customer base and increase its revenue from recharges. More significantly, it positions BSNL as one of the most accessible and visible telecom service providers in India. However, specific details regarding the implementation of services for customers are yet to be finalised.

In a press release, the Ministry of Communications stated,“The partnership aims to empower rural households with mobile services, bridge the digital divide, and advance the broader goals of Digital India, financial inclusion, and socio-economic development by enabling Post Offices as service points.”

Advertisment

A proof of concept was successfully carried out in Assam, demonstrating the model’s effectiveness and its potential for nationwide scalability.

Manisha Bansal Badal, General Manager (Citizen Centric Services & RB), Department of Posts, commented,“This partnership combines the telecom expertise of BSNL with the trusted reach of India Post to deliver affordable and accessible connectivity to every citizen.”

Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager (Sales & Marketing – Consumer Mobility) at BSNL, added,“With this partnership, BSNL services will now be available across the country, enabling people,especially in rural and underserved regions,to conveniently access mobile services at their nearest Post Office.”