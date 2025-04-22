India nominates M Revathi for Director of ITU’s Radiocommunication Bureau

The Government of India has officially nominated M Revathi, Joint Wireless Advisor at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), as the country’s candidate for the post of Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Advertisment

If elected, Revathi would become the first woman and the first representative from ITU Regions E (Asia/Australasia) and D (Africa) to hold this position, representing more than half the world’s population. A Critical Role in the Global Digital Ecosystem

Established in 1865, the ITU is a specialised agency of the United Nations headquartered in Geneva and plays a central role in coordinating the global use of information and communication technologies (ICTs). Among its three sectors, the Radiocommunication Bureau (ITU-R) is vital for managing global radio spectrum and satellite orbit resources, essential for enabling 5G, 6G, satellite broadband, aviation safety, and global disaster response systems.

As Director, Revathi would lead the Bureau’s work in developing radiocommunication standards, resolving cross-border spectrum issues, and promoting equitable access to spectrum for all nations, especially the developing ones.

Advertisment

With nearly three decades of experience in spectrum and satellite orbit management, Revathi is highly respected in the global telecommunications community. She currently serves on the ITU Radio Regulations Board, where she has championed equitable and efficient spectrum use across borders. Her work is credited with several pioneering regulatory frameworks that have shaped India's wireless and satellite communications landscape.

India’s nomination of Revathi is followed by its successful hosting of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) in October 2024 in New Delhi. The event drew over 3,700 delegates from more than 150 countries, the highest attendance in ITU history, and resulted in the adoption of eight landmark resolutions that further cemented India’s leadership in the global digital arena.