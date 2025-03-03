India Mobile Congress 2025 set for October in New Delhi

For the first time ever on the world stage, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Government of India, today announced at MWC Barcelona that the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Asia’s largest digital technology forum, is set to take place in New Delhi, India, from 8th to11th October 2025. This premier forum is poised to be a landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds and leading innovators in the technology and telecommunications sectors. IMC 2025 is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees, with participation from more than 120 countries and over 1,000 exhibitors, including GSMA.

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2025 will serve as a global platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to explore the future of connectivity, sustainability, and innovation. This year's edition promises to build on the legacy of its predecessors by fostering collaboration, showcasing cutting-edge advancements, and addressing the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving global digital landscape.

This year’s event aims to strengthen its position by showcasing use cases and innovations across 5G & 6G, AI, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, quantum computing, cybersecurity, satellite communications, deep tech, clean tech, smart mobility, Industry 4.0, and enterprise transformation. The pioneering IMC startup programme, ASPIRE, is expected to feature participation from over 1,000 startups, alongside more than 300 investors, incubators, accelerators, and VCs. The programme will include mentorship workshops, live pitches, networking opportunities, and partnership-building sessions.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Government of India, said:" India's remarkable strides in technology and telecommunications are propelling us into a new era of digital leadership and economic prosperity. Under the visionary guidance of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we are witnessing a fundamental transformation that is empowering citizens and fostering innovation. With this progress, India is set to take the lead in emerging technologies such as 6G, AI, and quantum computing. The India Mobile Congress has played a pivotal role in this journey, serving as a catalyst for progress in the telecom and technology sectors. As Asia’s largest technology forum, IMC will further strengthen India’s position as a global leader in digital transformation, fostering new opportunities to collaborate with the global ecosystem.”

The last edition of the India Mobile Congress, held in October 2024, concluded with record participation, attracting over 175,000 attendees across the four-day forum. IMC 2024 saw representation from 1,012 partners and exhibitors across 123 countries. The event also showcased more than 900 technology use case scenarios, including 750 AI-based applications, and hosted over 186 sessions featuring more than 820 global and Indian speakers.