India concludes second 5G auction, fetching just Rs 11,340 crore

With the successful conclusion of the 5G spectrum auction in 2024 on Wednesday, continuity and growth in mobile services are ensured. The auction gathered significant attention, as its implications and financial outcomes are crucial to meeting the new spectrum requirements of Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and renewing expiring licenses.

The auction commenced on 25th June 2024 at 10:00 AM and concluded on 26th June 2024 at 11:45 AM. It successfully sold a total of 141.4 MHz of spectrum while generating a substantial revenue of Rs 11,340 crore.

All three major TSPs—Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vodafone Idea—actively participated in the auction. Bharti Airtel emerged as the most significant bidder, acquiring 97 MHz across various bands for Rs 6856.76 crore. Vodafone Idea followed with 30 MHz, totaling Rs 3510.40 crore, while Reliance Jio Infocomm secured 14.4 MHz for Rs 973.62 crore.

The spectrum auction saw active participation across several key bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz. Notably, no bidding took place in the 800 MHz, 2300 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands due to the recent 5G spectrum auction and ongoing 5G monetization efforts.

The unsold spectrum particularly in the high-demand bands, will be re-auctioned, ensuring that TSPs have ample opportunities to expand their capacity.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea successfully renewed their expiring spectrum in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz bands. Additionally, the TSPs acquired an extra 87.2 MHz worth Rs 6164.88 crore to enhance their service capabilities.

The spectrum auction of 2024 not only secured the operational continuity of TSPs but also laid the groundwork for future enhancements in mobile services. As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, these auctions will remain a cornerstone for improving service delivery and ensuring India’s advancement in the global telecom sector.