IMC 2025 app brings AI-powered engagement for participants

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is gearing up for its 9th edition with a digital-first twist. Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, today launched the official AI-powered IMC 2025 mobile application, designed to transform the way delegates, students, startups, and industry leaders experience Asia’s biggest technology and telecom event.

The event is scheduled for October 8–11 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Dwarka, New Delhi. Registrations for delegates, academia, media, and students have also been opened.

Smart assistant for every participant

At the heart of the app is IMC Suggests, an AI-driven concierge that recommends sessions, networking opportunities, and food zones based on user preferences. It integrates directly with personal calendars, helping participants manage packed schedules without missing key sessions.

The Co-Pilot chatbot extends this experience by acting as a virtual assistant. From speaker bios and parking directions to venue Wi-Fi details, it provides instant answers, minimising the need for manual navigation.

The app is also designed to strengthen the networking ecosystem at IMC. Real-time chat, meeting scheduling, and curated investor connections give startups and innovators exclusive opportunities to showcase ideas and link with mentors.

Union Minister Scindia highlighted this inclusive vision, saying,“India Mobile Congress is not just an event but a platform of possibilities. The app is designed to turn those possibilities into connections, collaborations, and outcomes.”

New tools for engagement

Beyond logistics, the app introduces fun and interactive features:

Snippets : AI-curated short video highlights from popular sessions, optimised for social sharing.

Photo booth : In-app selfie tools with AI-powered face recognition, making moments shareable and searchable later.

Live polls and contests: Continuous engagement built into sessions.

Inspiring the next generation

Organisers emphasised that the app is student- and youth-friendly, aligning with India’s focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat and digital skilling. By offering live-streaming of sessions and access to curated AI tools, IMC hopes to inspire younger participants to explore careers and innovations in 5G, 6G, AI, IoT, and beyond.

Availability

The IMC 2025 app is now live on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Registrations for the event can also be completed directly through the app or via the official website.

With its AI-driven personalisation and collaboration features, the IMC 2025 app reflects the Congress’s commitment toinnovation, inclusivity, and digital-first participation, a direction that could set the template for future global tech summits.