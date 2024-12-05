IESA and ELCIA join hands to boost India’s sensor technology

The India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Electronics City Industries Association (ELCIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster India's capabilities in sensor product development and manufacturing. The partnership is significant in advancing India's ambition to become a global leader in electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM).

The collaboration aims to establish a Centre of Excellence (ECoE) dedicated to sensor technologies. As part of the partnership, the two organisations will focus on initiatives to meet India’s rising demand for sensor modules and reduce the nation’s reliance on imports, which currently account for over 90% of the market. India’s sensor module market, valued at approximately Rs 20,000 crore, is projected to grow to Rs 31,000 crore by 2027.

The ECoE-Sensors will leverage cutting-edge technologies such as analogue and digital sensors, Micro-electromechanical Systems (MEMS), Nano-electromechanical Systems (NEMS), infrared, ultraviolet, and laser technologies. Initially, the centre will focus on industrial sensors, with plans to expand into other sectors in the future.

Building a Self-Reliant Ecosystem

The partnership between IESA and ELCIA aims to create a robust ecosystem by integrating industry and academia. The effort seeks to reduce dependency on imported sensors while promoting research, development, and domestic manufacturing.

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, emphasised the importance of the collaboration, stating, “This partnership with ELCIA is a critical step toward bolstering India's ambition to be a Product Nation. Focusing on sensor design, manufacturing, and applications will reduce reliance on imports and contribute to the growth of India’s semiconductor and electronics sectors.”

Accelerating Growth in Sensor Manufacturing

The collaboration also underscores the importance of advanced sensor technologies such as MEMS and NEMS, which combine mechanical and electronic components and are pivotal for industrial applications. By developing domestic manufacturing capabilities in these areas, the initiative seeks to make India a global hub for sensor innovation.

This partnership is part of broader efforts to promote self-reliance in India’s electronics and sensor industry. Through joint initiatives, IESA and ELCIA aim to position India as a global player in sensor technology, catering to domestic and international markets alike. The initiative represents a strategic move toward creating a sustainable and innovation-driven future for India’s electronics sector.