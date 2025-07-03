ICEA hails launch of National Critical Mineral Mission as key to India’s tech resilience

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has welcomed the Government of India’s launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), calling it a foundational move to secure India’s future in electronics, semiconductors, and strategic technologies.

The NCMM, first proposed in the Union Budget 2024–25, now enters its operational phase under the Ministry of Mines. The mission aims to reduce India's vulnerability to global disruptions by building a structured national framework for critical mineral access, especially for rare earths and minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and tantalum.

“The National Critical Mineral Mission is a blind spot no more,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA. “This brings foresight, purpose, and structure to how we prepare for a mineral-intensive future. Our industries depend on this.”

India’s electronics output stood at USD 138 billion in FY25, with mobile phones accounting for USD 64 billion. As India eyes USD 500 billion in electronics production by FY31, the demand for critical inputs will only intensify. From EVs and semiconductors to defence electronics, mineral dependencies are growing across key sectors.

While India holds 6% of the world’s rare earth reserves and untapped potential in other key minerals, its local extraction and processing infrastructure remains underdeveloped. The NCMM seeks to bridge this gap by enabling a full-spectrum approach, spanning exploration, refining, metallurgy, and manufacturing integration.

Mohindroo added that “India must move fast. Delayed responses elsewhere have had lasting consequences. This mission must anchor India’s industrial future.”

ICEA has committed to conducting a full policy review and will work with the government to identify interventions that enhance exploration, enable technology transfers, and deepen global cooperation in mineral sourcing. The association sees NCMM as central to India’s bid for technological sovereignty and economic competitiveness.