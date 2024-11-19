ICANN opens applicant support programme for new gTLDs

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has announced the launch of its Applicant Support Programme (ASP) as part of the new Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Programme: Next Round.

The initiative aims to expand the Internet’s domain name system (DNS) by enabling the introduction of new gTLDs, including those in non-Latin scripts and exceeding the traditional three-character limit. Scheduled for 2026, this marks the first opportunity since 2012 for organisations to secure a new gTLD.

Diversifying the Internet’s DNS Ecosystem

The new gTLD programme is designed to broaden the scope of the Internet’s DNS, which has historically been limited to a few top-level domains, such as .com, .net, and .org.

With the Internet evolving to meet the demands of billions of users, the number of generic TLDs has increased to reflect diverse cultural, linguistic, and business needs. ICANN’s ASP addresses the barriers of cost and resources, making it easier for underrepresented organisations to participate in this expansion.

The support programme offers significant assistance to eligible applicants, including access to pro bono services and training and a 75-85% reduction in gTLD evaluation fees.

Samiran Gupta, ICANN’s Vice President for Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region, highlighted the programme's importance, stating that it gives businesses, communities, and other entities an opportunity to secure top-level domains tailored to their unique needs, including cultural and linguistic identities, “reinforcing competition and consumer choice in the domain name industry.”

Gupta emphasised that the ASP would foster innovation, competition, and consumer choice in the domain name industry while encouraging diverse participation globally.

The RSP Evaluation Programme

As part of its effort to streamline the introduction of new gTLDs, ICANN has also announced the Registry Service Provider (RSP) Evaluation Programme. This initiative aims to reduce the cost and time associated with evaluating new gTLDs by separating the technical assessment of gTLD operations from the application process for gTLD labels.

“Evaluating RSPs is critical to ensure a stable, secure, and resilient Internet. Registry service providers offer essential services, including DNS operations, Registration Data Access Protocol, and DNS Security Extensions,” ICANN stated in a press release. The RSP Evaluation Programme allows providers to undergo a single evaluation, regardless of the number of gTLDs they support. This streamlined approach ensures technical compliance both before and during the application process.

The Timeline

Driving Financial Inclusion

The ASP is focused on enabling participation from organisations that face financial and resource challenges. It is open to non-profits, charities, intergovernmental organisations, indigenous and tribal groups, and social impact enterprises. Micro and small businesses from less-developed economies may also qualify. Applications will be reviewed continuously, prioritising early submissions to provide timely access to resources and support.

ICANN has detailed the eligibility and evaluation criteria in its ASP Handbook. The application window is open for 12 months, giving organisations a significant timeframe to submit their proposals and benefit from the available assistance. By addressing economic disparities, ICANN’s ASP aims to enhance inclusivity within the digital ecosystem, ensuring that the benefits of the DNS expansion are accessible to a diverse range of stakeholders.