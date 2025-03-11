iBUS network drives Bihar’s digital transformation

As Bihar accelerates its journey towards a digitally connected future, iBUS Network is at the forefront, enabling robust and reliable connectivity across the state’s most critical institutions. Through its acquisition of UBICO Networks, iBUS Network has played a pivotal role in transforming Bihar’s government infrastructure, ensuring seamless mobile communication in landmark buildings such as the Bihar Vidhan Sabha, Aranya Bhawan, Sardar Patel Bhawan, Gyan Bhawan, Bapu Sabhagar, and Patna Medical College and Hospital, which is set to become the world’s second-largest and Asia’s largest hospital.

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha, a 100-year-old symbol of governance and heritage, now benefits from 99.95% uptime through iBUS’s In-Building Solutions (IBS), allowing 800 employees and countless visitors to stay seamlessly connected. By integrating advanced digital infrastructure, iBUS is modernising Bihar’s key administrative hubs while preserving their historic significance.

Beyond the Vidhan Sabha, iBUS’s impact extends to Bihar’s broader digital transformation. Its swift deployment of IBS in Gyan Bhawan and Bapu Sabhagar ahead of the G20 event ensured uninterrupted mobile connectivity for government officials and international delegates, earning commendation from state authorities. Additionally, iBUS’s work at Aranya Bhawan, facilitating mobile signal enhancement, has been officially recognised for its contribution to improving connectivity in critical government departments.

"Our work in Bihar reflects our commitment to empowering state infrastructure with world-class digital connectivity," said Subash Vasudevan, Chief Business Officer, iBUS Network. "By integrating modern telecom solutions into historic and administrative spaces, and partnering with leading telecom providers such as Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vi, we are ensuring that all public institutions and buildings are well-connected. This approach not only strengthens Bihar’s digital backbone but also paves the way for a future-ready, connected ecosystem," he added.

Manish Kumar, Special Secretary, Building Construction Department, Bihar Government, further added, “In Patna, iBUS, through its company UBICO, has installed In-Building Solution (IBS) in prominent buildings such as Sardar Patel Bhawan, Gyan Bhawan, and Bapu Sabhagar. They have deployed high-speed and efficient equipment for these projects, and notably, special efforts were made to complete the work on time at Gyan Bhawan and Bapu Sabhagar before the G20 summit. As a result, mobile network quality and accessibility have improved in these buildings.”

iBUS Network’s expertise in neutral, carrier-agnostic solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner in bridging the digital divide across Bihar’s government and commercial establishments. By leveraging its next-generation IBS solutions, iBUS is ensuring uninterrupted communication for governance, public services, and business operations, driving Bihar’s growth as a digitally empowered state.

As Bihar continues to invest in digital transformation, iBUS claims to remain committed to expanding its footprint and supporting the state’s vision of enhanced telecom infrastructure, improved mobile accessibility, and a more connected future for all.