IBM watsonx brings GenAI to Scuderia Ferrari F1 fan engagement app

IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP have introduced a redesigned mobile app featuring Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities developed on IBM’s watsonx platform. The aim is to deliver a more immersive experience for Formula 1 fans worldwide and bring fans closer to all the Scuderia Ferrari HP action during the race weekend.

Launched on 1 May 2025, the new app provides Ferrari’s 400 million global followers, known as Tifosi, with post-race insights, real-time data visualisations, AI-generated race summaries, and historical performance comparisons. For the first time, the app is also available in Italian, in addition to English, marking a strategic move to strengthen fan engagement in Ferrari’s home market.

Built on watsonx’s Large Language Models, including IBM Granite, the AI integration enables the app to transform telemetry, weather, and car strategy data into contextual narratives and visual analytics. These features aim to keep fans engaged beyond race weekends by offering tailored insights, race history, and interaction tools.

The partnership between IBM and Ferrari demonstrates how AI is being deployed to enhance consumer-facing applications in the sports and entertainment sector.

IBM’s deployment of enterprise-grade AI tools for Ferrari also reflects the growing trend of using customer data and analytics to build continuous engagement channels. According to IBM, the watsonx technology used in this app is being leveraged across industries for customer experience management and operational decision-making.

AI Features Strengthen Fan Engagement and Interaction

The app's new features include a Race Centre and Racing Insights, which serve as centralised AI dashboards offering interactive data, post-race reports, and comparative insights drawn from Ferrari’s racing history. Fan interaction tools have also been integrated, allowing users to send messages directly to the Ferrari team and participate in daily polls on race performance and historical highlights.

Additionally, legacy content has been embedded into the experience through summaries of iconic races and historical driver milestones, using generative AI to reinforce Ferrari’s rich heritage.

The companies plan to roll out additional features through 2025 to extend fan interaction throughout the year. This includes more personalised content and integration of fan-generated inputs into Ferrari’s digital communication platforms.

Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM, said the app exemplifies how AI is being used to bring fans closer to their favourite brands, drawing parallels with how enterprises are applying similar technologies to drive customer engagement and decision intelligence.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari's Chief Racing Revenue Officer, described the launch as the start of a broader transformation. The initiative aims to maximise the AI tools provided by IBM to enhance the digital Ferrari experience.