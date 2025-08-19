IBM bags Vi project to launch AI Innovation Hub, modernise ops

IBM has bagged a strategic project with Vodafone Idea (Vi) to modernise the telecom operator’s IT and digital operations by leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), automation, and a unified DevOps execution model.

Advertisment

As part of the engagement, IBM Consulting will work with Vi to establish an AI Innovation Hub that will co-create AI-powered solutions, automation tools, and digital accelerators aimed at streamlining operations, improving service reliability, and enhancing customer experience.

The AI Innovation Hub will be central to Vi’s transformation efforts, enabling collaboration between Vi’s internal teams and IBM’s AI and DevOps experts. The hub will work in tandem with Vi’s unified DevOps team to identify and implement high-impact AI use cases across the software development lifecycle, helping reduce time-to-market for critical digital initiatives.

Commenting on the development, Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “Our collaboration with IBM marks a pivotal milestone in Vi’s digital journey. It reflects our commitment to AI-led innovation and our ambition to drive accelerated growth through intelligent decision-making and automation. The AI Innovation Hub will play a critical role in modernising our operations and expediting our go-to-market execution of critical business initiatives through faster software development cycles, setting new benchmarks for the telecom industry.”

What Will IBM Do?

Advertisment

IBM will provide access to its global partner ecosystem, telecom accelerators, and domain knowledge to support continuous innovation and digital resilience at Vi. The unified DevOps implementation aims to improve IT agility and create a foundation for delivering smarter digital experiences to customers.

Juhi McClelland, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM Asia Pacific, said, “India’s telecom sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, and our collaboration with Vi is a strong example of how AI and automation can deliver business value at scale. The AI Innovation Hub will foster co-creation and enable Vi to modernise its IT landscape, improve operational efficiency, and drive innovation.”

Added Rishi Aurora, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting India and South Asia: “Our longstanding partnership with Vi enters a new phase with this project. By combining IBM’s global expertise in AI and automation with Vi’s digital ambitions, we aim to support the next stage of their transformation and help them deliver superior digital services.”