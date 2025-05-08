IAF recalls Gaganyaan astronaut Ajit Krishnan amid escalating tensions with Pakistan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recalled Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, one of the four astronauts selected for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan mission, as tensions with Pakistan rise following Operation Sindoor. Krishnan is a decorated test pilot with over 2,900 flying hours on various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29.

Krishnan, who was attending the Global Space Exploration Conference in New Delhi, confirmed his sudden departure, stating, “I have been called back by the IAF. You know, because of the current situation,” in a brief interaction with The Print.

The move comes in the aftermath of India’s precision airstrikes on terror infrastructure across the Line of Control, carried out in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The strikes, part of Operation Sindoor, have escalated tensions with Pakistan, which has vowed retaliation.

Group Captain Krishnan was scheduled to remain in Delhi until Friday, but the changing security dynamics have prompted his early return to his IAF unit. His colleague, astronaut-designate Wing Commander Angad Pratap, continues to attend the event in the capital.

The Gaganyaan mission, India’s first crewed spaceflight, is now slated for launch in early 2027. It aims to send a three-member crew into low Earth orbit for a three-day mission. While Krishnan and Pratap are undergoing training in India, the other two astronaut candidates, Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth B. Nair, are training in the United States.

The swift redeployment highlights how India’s military responsibilities can intersect with its growing space ambitions, especially during periods of heightened geopolitical tension. As ISRO advances towards the uncrewed missions and final preparations for Gaganyaan, the balancing act between national security and scientific progress remains more relevant than ever.