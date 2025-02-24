HPE launches VM Essentials to simplify hybrid cloud virtualisation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), has announced the global launch of HPE VM Essentials, a cost-effective virtualisation solution aimed at streamlining hybrid cloud management.

HPE VM Essentials is a standalone virtualisation solution designed to provide businesses with greater flexibility, reduced costs, and improved operational efficiency. The solution allows customers to manage virtual machines (VMs) across both VMware hypervisors and HPE’s own VM Essentials hypervisor, based on KVM. By integrating with existing VMware and HPE hypervisors, organisations can ensure a seamless transition while maintaining control over their virtualised environments.

A key advantage of HPE VM Essentials is its predictable pricing model, which follows a socket-based approach to help businesses avoid unexpected costs. The solution is designed to be compatible with HPE ProLiant Compute Gen11 and Gen12 servers, with plans to extend support to third-party systems in the future. In addition, VM Essentials offers a clear pathway to hybrid cloud management, allowing businesses to scale virtualisation with cloud-based solutions like Morpheus Cloud Management.

The global launch of HPE VM Essentials ensures that businesses worldwide can access a reliable and affordable virtualisation option. The solution is available exclusively through HPE’s channel partner network, allowing partners to assist businesses in implementing and managing the solution effectively.

Businesses today face increasing challenges related to virtualisation, including rising costs, complexity, vendor lock-in, and the need for hybrid cloud adaptability. HPE VM Essentials addresses these concerns by providing a cost-effective, open, and scalable solution that enables organisations to optimise their IT infrastructure while maintaining flexibility and control. By offering integration with both existing VMware solutions and HPE’s own hypervisor, businesses can reduce expenses, improve efficiency, and simplify management without being restricted to a single vendor.

HPE has designed VM Essentials to be a future-ready, scalable, and cost-efficient alternative for virtualisation. The solution is made available exclusively through HPE’s channel partners, ensuring businesses receive expert guidance in implementing and optimising their virtualisation strategy. By adopting this partner-led approach, HPE enables organisations to explore more open and cost-effective virtualisation solutions that align with their operational needs.

Amer Warsi, Senior Director – Channel Partner Ecosystem at HPE India, emphasised that VM Essentials is a “game-changing solution” that aligns with HPE’s commitment to simplifying hybrid cloud adoption for businesses in India and worldwide. He highlighted its role in delivering flexibility, efficiency, and cost savings to customers.

Simon Ewington, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem at HPE, reinforced the importance of HPE’s partner-led strategy, stating that VM Essentials empowers businesses with more choice in virtualisation while reducing total cost of ownership.

As businesses increasingly move towards hybrid cloud strategies, HPE VM Essentials can be an enabler for a simplified management approach and integration with existing infrastructures. With a focus on cost efficiency, flexibility, and seamless transition, the solution is set to reshape the way companies handle virtualised workloads.