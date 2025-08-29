Himanshu Tandon joins nothing as VP of CMF sub-brand

Himanshu Tandon, former head of POCO India, has joined London-based smartphone manufacturer Nothing. He has been appointed Vice President of CMF, a sub-brand under the company.

Previously, Tandon led Xiaomi’s POCO brand in India, where he played a key role in its growth. After eight years with the company, he stepped down last month, prompting speculation that he would join CMF.

CMF is known for offering mid-range and affordable smartphones, as well as budget-friendly wireless earbuds and smartwatches. The brand stands out for its distinctive, design-led approach to technology. In a strategic move, CMF has now relocated its global marketing operations to India.

With India serving as a central hub for the brand’s global expansion, Tandon will be responsible for overseeing international strategy, growth, and go-to-market execution. His experience in scaling POCO, a competitor in a similar price-sensitive market, made him a strong candidate for the role.

Commenting on the appointment, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said,"We founded CMF to fill a gap in the mass-market consumer tech space, which had become dull, uninspired, and overly focused on specifications at the expense of user experience. In a market where shortcuts have become the norm, CMF is committed to delivering an uncompromised experience with thoughtful design and real innovation. The positive response from the market has affirmed the brand’s potential. Himanshu is the ideal leader to take CMF forward, given his proven track record in the industry."

Speaking about his new role, Himanshu Tandon, now Vice President of Business at CMF, said,"Over the past decade, Nothing has emerged as one of the most exciting and disruptive forces in tech, known for its design innovation and willingness to challenge the status quo. What excites me most about CMF is how it resonates with today’s youth. My goal is to help shape CMF into a cultural touchstone for Gen Z and young consumers around the world. I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter with a team that’s passionate about pushing boundaries," he added.