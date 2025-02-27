Grant Thornton Bharat, Yotta AI cloud partnership to boost digital innovation

Grant Thornton Bharat has entered into a strategic alliance with Yotta Data Services to accelerate the adoption of cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Generative AI (Gen AI) across businesses, startups, and government agencies. The collaboration aims to provide an integrated ecosystem that enables AI model training, real-time inference, and application deployment.

The partnership combines Grant Thornton Bharat’s expertise in cloud and AI with Yotta’s High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure, including its Shakti Cloud platform. This synergy is expected to support enterprises in scaling AI-driven innovations, optimising operations and maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Enabling AI-Driven Digital Transformation

With AI adoption becoming a business imperative, the alliance offers a scalable cloud-based AI infrastructure to modernise data management and efficiently deploy AI models. Yotta’s Shakti Cloud, powered by NVIDIA H100 GPUs, provides businesses with an advanced platform for AI model training, inference, and deployment, ensuring seamless performance.

Deepankar Sanwalka, Senior Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, noted that AI is fundamentally transforming business operations. “Our alliance with Yotta will help enterprises and government agencies harness AI and cloud technologies. By combining Yotta’s advanced cloud with our industry expertise, we aim to support businesses in scaling faster, making informed decisions, and advancing towards a digital-first economy.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Yotta Data Services, highlighted the significance of the collaboration in strengthening India’s AI capabilities. “With Shakti Cloud, organisations can accelerate AI-driven transformation, explore new growth opportunities, and contribute to India’s position as a global AI hub. Our sovereign AI cloud infrastructure offers users an all-in-one platform to develop, train, and deploy AI solutions with speed, scalability, and adaptability.”

Strengthening AI and Cloud Capabilities

The alliance is positioned to address the growing demand for AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) and Model-as-a-Service (MaaS), which are crucial for enterprises transitioning from proof-of-concept AI projects to full-scale deployment. Aniruddha Chakrabarti, Partner – Cloud and AI, Grant Thornton Bharat, stated, “Clients are increasingly moving their Gen AI proof-of-concepts to production. AI infrastructure modernisation and cloud adoption will be key to successful transformations. This partnership will help build deep expertise in AI model training, application development, and cloud infrastructure management.”

Grant Thornton Bharat’s telecom industry leader, Nittin Arora, acknowledged Yotta’s role in advancing AI in India through its NVIDIA-powered technology. “With industries rapidly recognising AI’s value, this collaboration enhances our ability to cater to evolving client needs.”

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Chairman of Yotta Data Services, described the partnership as a pivotal step towards equipping businesses with cutting-edge AI capabilities. “By leveraging Shakti Cloud, enterprises can develop and deploy AI solutions faster, drive digital transformation, and position India as a leader in AI innovation.”

Through this collaboration, Grant Thornton Bharat and Yotta aim to provide enterprises with AI-driven solutions, ensuring cost efficiency, productivity gains, and sustained digital growth.