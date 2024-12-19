Govt unveils comprehensive 'Telecom Development Plan' for remote areas

The Government of India, under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), has announced a series of initiatives aimed at improving telecom connectivity across rural, remote, and hilly regions, with a particular focus on the North Eastern Region (NER). These measures are designed to provide equitable access to communication services by empowering citizens through enhanced Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure for socio-economic development.

Enhanced Connectivity in the North Eastern Region

The Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for the NER focuses on extending mobile coverage to previously uncovered villages and stretches of National Highways by installing mobile towers. As of October 2024, 2,619 towers have been installed, covering 3,223 villages and 286 highway locations. The plan also includes a 4G Saturation Project to bring high-speed mobile connectivity to the remaining uncovered villages in the region.

The government is implementing multiple schemes to improve telecom networks nationwide. The 4G Saturation Project aims to provide mobile connectivity in 24,680 uncovered villages, with an additional 20% coverage to account for resettlement areas or service withdrawals. The Bharat Net Program, with a funding allocation of ₹1,39,579 crore, aims to extend broadband connectivity to 2.64 lakh Gram Panchayats and approximately 3.8 lakh villages across India.

Advancing 5G and Broadcasting Infrastructure

India’s 5G rollout has achieved significant milestones, with services now available in 779 districts, supported by over 4.6 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs). Now in terms of modernizing broadcasting infrastructure, the government is implementing the Broadcasting Infrastructure & Network Development (BIND) scheme, with an investment of ₹2,539.61 crore. This initiative focuses on upgrading the Doordarshan network and providing free Direct-to-Home (DTH) services to ensure nationwide accessibility, including special provisions for remote regions like the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

With these efforts, the government is trying to foster digital inclusion and ensure that even the most remote areas benefit from modern communication technologies. And, these efforts are going to be fruitful only by enhancing connectivity through 4G, 5G, and advanced broadcasting networks, to boost education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, bringing the vision of a digitally empowered India closer to reality.