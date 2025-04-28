Govt issues advisory against misleading WhatsApp messages on Army donations

The Government of India has issued an official advisory cautioning citizens against falling prey to a misleading WhatsApp message requesting donations for the modernisation of the Indian Army. The message, which falsely claims endorsement from the Union Cabinet and actor Akshay Kumar, provides incorrect bank account details, resulting in dishonoured online transactions.

Advertisment

The Government clarified that no such Cabinet decision has been made and urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes that exploit sentiments around the armed forces.

In a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), officials emphasised that while the Government has instituted several welfare schemes for soldiers killed or disabled in combat operations, any donations toward these causes must be made through verified and legitimate channels.

In 2020, the Government established the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) to provide immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors, and airmen who are either killed or grievously injured during active military service. The accounts for this fund are maintained by the Indian Army on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence.

Advertisment

Authorised bank account details for the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund are available in the advisory and on their respective official websites. Citizens wishing to contribute to this cause can send their regards through these authorised channels. they may also send a Demand Draft drawn in favor of AFBCWF payable at New Delhi to the accounts section of the Ceremonial & Welfare Directorate.

The Government reiterated that donations must only be made through the official channels to ensure they reach the intended beneficiaries. While citizens are advised to verify the authenticity of any such fundraising requests and avoid sharing personal or financial information through unverified links or platforms.