Government launches Namo Drone Didi Scheme to empower women SHGs

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare has rolled out the Namo Drone Didi scheme, a Central Sector initiative designed to empower Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by providing drones for agricultural purposes. With a budget of Rs. 1,261 crore for the period 2023–2026, the scheme aims to distribute 15,000 drones to SHGs, enhancing rural livelihoods and supporting sustainable agriculture.

In the first phase, Lead Fertilizer Companies (LFCs) procured 500 drones in 2023–24 and distributed them to SHGs. For 2024–25, 3,090 SHGs are targeted to receive drones. The scheme provides drones as a package, including mandatory training for drone piloting and agricultural use such as spraying liquid fertilizers and pesticides. Additional training will be provided for members or family members to serve as drone assistants.

The scheme is implemented through a convergence of resources from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW), Department of Rural Development (DoRD), and Department of Fertilizers (DoF). State-level committees oversee the programme, handling cluster selection, SHG member training, and ensuring business opportunities for the SHGs.

Women SHGs under the DAY-NRLM framework will use these drones to offer rental services to farmers, promoting nano fertilizers and pesticides. The LFCs and pesticide companies will collaborate to ensure steady business for the SHGs.

The initiative addresses gaps in agricultural drone adoption, enabling SHGs to become vital service providers while creating new income opportunities. By facilitating affordable access to modern technology, the scheme seeks to bridge the rural digital divide and contribute to India’s agricultural transformation.

Detailed operational guidelines for the scheme were issued by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare in October 2024. This information was shared by the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Ram Nath Thakur, in the Lok Sabha.