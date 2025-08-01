Government agencies advance quantum research across India

India is making a coordinated push in the field of quantum technology through the National Quantum Mission (NQM), a large-scale initiative with a budget of Rs. 6,003.65 crore over eight years. This was stated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, in a written response to the Rajya Sabha on 31 July 2025.

The mission, executed by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has established four Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) focused on different aspects of quantum technology: Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing & Metrology, and Quantum Materials & Devices. These hubs operate with 14 Technical Groups across 17 states and 2 Union Territories. Their work includes developing technology, training human resources, supporting entrepreneurship, engaging with industry, and fostering international partnerships.

The government has also formulated specific guidelines to support startups in quantum technologies. The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, has adopted these guidelines and has already supported eight quantum-focused startups.

Agencies at work

Several government departments and organisations are contributing to the national effort with specific projects. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) established a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Technology and deployed the Metro Area Quantum Access Network (MAQAN) in Chennai, creating a secure quantum communication testbed. The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a 6-qubit quantum processor using superconducting circuit technology in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai.

The Department of Space (DoS) demonstrated Free-space Quantum Key Distribution over a distance of 300 meters with real-time processing, showing live exchanges on a quantum-secured network. Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) has also developed a cold atom-based gravimeter at the Raja Raman Centre for Advanced Technology in Madhya Pradesh. And, Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has created products that combine Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) and established a Centre of Excellence in Quantum Communication.

The NQM has set out specific, timed goals. These include developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 20-50 physical qubits within three years, 50-100 qubits within five years, and 50-1000 qubits within eight years. The mission also aims to develop satellite-based secure quantum communications over 2000 kilometres within India and with other countries. A call for proposals to develop indigenous quantum algorithms is currently open to researchers and academicians, with a submission deadline of 10 August 2025.