Google plans USD 9 billion AI and cloud investment in Oklahoma

Google has announced a USD 9 billion investment over the next two years to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Oklahoma, with a focus on building a new data centre campus in Stillwater and enhancing its existing Pryor facility.

Advertisment

The investment forms part of Google's larger effort to strengthen US digital capacity and education, including a USD 1 billion nationwide commitment to AI training and skills development. The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have joined the first cohort of the Google AI for Education Accelerator, launched last week, gaining access to Google Career Certificates and no-cost AI training courses.

How Google Plans to Use the USD 9 Billion

According to the company, these initiatives are designed to equip students and workers with essential AI skills and build a talent pipeline to meet growing industry demands. Google has also partnered with the Electrical Training Alliance to boost the local electrical workforce by 135%, supporting the development of energy infrastructure needed to power new data centres.

Part of the announced spending is included in Alphabet’s 2025 capital expenditure plan, which was revised last month from USD 75 billion to USD 85 billion. The remainder is allocated for future expansion, as the company continues to scale AI capabilities in response to rising competition from global peers and investor pressure to demonstrate returns.

Advertisment

Reports indicate that over 100 universities, including Texas A&M and the University of North Carolina, have joined Google’s education initiative, aligning with similar moves by other technology firms such as Amazon, OpenAI, and Anthropic. “These investments will help prepare Oklahoma’s students for the future and contribute to America's AI leadership,” Google stated in its media announcement.