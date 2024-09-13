Global telecom space to use network APIs to reshape the sector

In an effort to promote innovation in digital services, a number of the biggest telecom companies in the world, including Ericsson, América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone, announced a new initiative to combine and sell network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) on a global scale. Using, accessing, and paying for network capabilities is made simple with the help of network APIs. The project would push a wider ecosystem of developer platforms to adopt similar APIs and get access to them from various telecom service providers.

Developers have historically not had access to the sophisticated and intelligent capabilities of modern mobile networks. Furthermore, developers have found it hard to integrate the many capabilities offered by hundreds of different cellular companies. With the goal of enabling new applications to function anywhere and on any network, the recently established company will integrate network APIs internationally, facilitating developers' ability to innovate more quickly and easily.

CEO of AT&T Jeremy Legg stated, "We've been building API tools at AT&T to empower developers for well over a decade. We are now providing innovators with a new global toolbox where the top app developers in the world can produce engaging user experiences at scale, thanks to a broad-based, interoperable API platform. Customers and mobile users worldwide will have more opportunities in the new era that this high-performance mobile ecosystem will bring about.

"Today marks a defining moment as the industry comes together to form a unified platform that will allow more developers and businesses to utilize our networks and explore API opportunities through open gateway principles," said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO of Bharti Airtel. "This action will improve prospects for network monetization. Airtel is excited to be a part of this project that will support the telecom industry's efforts to spur innovation and growth throughout the ecosystem," he added.

Talking further on the development, Börje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson stated,"Today is a defining moment for the industry and milestone in our strategy to open up the network for increased monetization opportunities, the telecom sector will be able to invest more deeply in the network API opportunity thanks to a global platform founded on Ericsson's strong technical skills and including a full ecosystem that gives millions of developers a single connection. This will spur growth and innovation for all parties involved."

Based on the current industry-wide CAMARA APIs (the open-source project driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation), the newly formed company will provide network APIs to a broad ecosystem of developer platforms, including hyperscalers (HCPs), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) providers, System Integrators (SIs), and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs). The new business will have access to the ecosystems of millions of developers and partners through partnerships with Vonage and Google Cloud. The new venture's investors will contribute capital and valuable resources, such as Ericsson's network and platform know-how, connections with international telecom operators, familiarity with the developer community, and understanding of the network APIs, skills, and marketing of individual telecom operators.

"This is a critical first step in our innovation journey to fully harness the power of our networks at scale," said Orange CEO Christel Heydemann. "It provides secure access to new on-demand network services and advanced network capabilities." We can unlock this network value for all types of enterprises, big and small, by providing a common and straightforward set of network APIs for developers worldwide. This could lead to the development of a new wave of digital services, which is a clear game-changer for businesses.

According to Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen, "We led the revolution in mobile and fixed home broadband by providing everyone in India with high-quality, reasonably priced broadband. In light of our swift adoption of an AI- and API-driven technology ecosystem, Jio is excited to partner with world-class companies to provide a suite of cutting-edge and game-changing APIs to developers and businesses globally. In the AI era, together, we are creating the groundwork for a world that is inclusive, intelligent, and better connected than ever before we are not just creating networks."

More telecom operators, including Three Sweden (Hi3G Access), which is now in talks, are invited to join the new firm in order to further propel the industry and developer experience and enable all players to take advantage of a substantial new revenue opportunity.

Early 2025 is when the deal is anticipated to close, pending regulatory clearances and other customary requirements. After everything is said and done, Ericsson will own 50% of the venture's shares, with the telecom carriers holding the remaining 50%. With a focus on maximizing value generation across the industry, the new venture's platform and partner ecosystem will remain open and non-discriminatory, according to the principles of the industry-body GSMA Open Gateway and built on a thorough understanding of developer and enterprise demands.