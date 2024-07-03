Global IndiaAI Summit 2024: A Milestone for India's AI Strategy

The Global IndiaAI Summit 2024 will be held on July 3rd and 4th, 2024. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will host international delegates, AI experts, and policymakers at the summit.

The Global IndiaAI Summit will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information & Broadcasting, alongside the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Commerce and Industry, who will also speak at the inauguration.

The Global IndiaAI Summit, organized in alignment with India's leadership in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), aims to establish new standards for addressing the diverse challenges and opportunities posed by AI. With a thematic emphasis on compute capacity, foundational models, datasets, application development, future skills, startup financing, and safe and trusted AI, the summit offers extensive discussions covering all aspects of AI advancement.

The summit will focus on critical aspects of AI application and governance through a diverse range of sessions. Key topics include "IndiaAI: Large Language Models," examining how advanced AI can navigate India's linguistic diversity ethically. Concurrently, the GPAI Convening on Global Health and AI will explore leveraging AI for healthcare in underserved regions, highlighting India's role in inclusive healthcare innovation. Sessions on "Real World AI Solutions" and "India’s Infrastructure Readiness for AI" will spotlight practical implementations and foundational infrastructure needs across sectors. Discussions on "Ensuring Safety, Trust, and Governance in the AI Age" will emphasize India's commitment to ethical AI deployment and global regulatory frameworks.

It will also focus on nurturing talent and scaling AI innovations. "Empowering Talent through AI Education & Skilling" aims to address the AI skills gap through educational strategies and career pathways. Simultaneously, "AI for Global Good: Empowering the Global South" will discuss inclusive AI development, reflecting India’s advocacy for equitable global AI access. "From Seed to Scale—Empowering India’s Startup Ecosystem" will highlight initiatives fostering AI entrepreneurship. Discussions on "Data Ecosystem" and "AI Competency Framework for Public Sector" will explore robust data governance and AI readiness in public administration, crucial for effective policy formulation.