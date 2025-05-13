FY25 Q4 results: Bharti Hexacom expands reach, boosts ARPU and profit margins

Bharti Hexacom Limited (“Bharti Hexacom”) has announced its audited financial results for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2025.

MoDuring the quarter, the company reported total revenue of Rs 2,289 crore, marking a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 22.5%.bile data traffic reached 1,683 petabytes (PB), an increase of 23.5% compared to the same period last year. To strengthen its network coverage, Bharti Hexacom deployed 162 new towers in the quarter and a total of 793 towers over the past 12 months, expanding its reach across both rural and urban regions.

In a strategic collaboration with Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom partnered with Apple to offer its customers access to Apple TV+ and Apple Music. This partnership aims to provide a broader selection of premium entertainment, including original series, films, documentaries, and family-friendly content.

The Homes and Office segment maintained its strong growth trajectory, with revenue increasing by 29.6% YoY. The Company added 53,000 new customers during the quarter, taking the total customer base to 0.4 million. Services are now live in 114 cities, with expansion supported by an asset-light model in partnership with local cable operators.

Financially, the company reported EBITDA of Rs 1,220 crore, up 33.5% YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving to 53.3% from 48.9% in Q4 FY24. This was driven by operational efficiencies and ongoing cost optimisation initiatives, including the War on Waste programme. EBIT grew by 49.0% YoY to Rs 677 crore, while profit before tax increased by 70.5% to Rs 513 crore. Net income stood at Rs 380 crore before exceptional items and Rs 468 crore after exceptional items, compared to Rs 223 crore in the same quarter last year.

As of 31 March 2025, the net debt to EBITDA ratio (annualised), including lease liabilities, was 1.49x, while the net debt to EBITDAaL ratio (excluding lease obligations) stood at 0.87x. In March 2025, the company prepaid Rs 858 crore towards deferred liabilities to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for spectrum acquired in 2024, thereby fully settling all deferred dues from the 2024 auction.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs10 per fully paid-up equity share with a face value of Rs 5 for the financial year 2024–25.

In the mobile segment, revenue rose by 22.0% YoY, driven by tariff revisions and a continued focus on attracting high-value customers. Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter was Rs 242, up from Rs 204 in Q4 FY24. The Company added 2 million 4G/5G data customers over the year, reflecting a YoY increase of 10.3%.

Summary Financials (In crores unless stated otherwise)