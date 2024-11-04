Future of 5G: Ericsson’s New Software Solutions for CSPs

In order to assist communications service providers (CSPs) in improving customer experience, optimising network performance, and boosting operational efficiency, Ericsson has announced seven 5G Advanced software products. According to Ericsson, these solutions enable CSPs to match their networks with business objectives and service-level agreements (SLAs) by utilising AI, automation, and open network designs.

Ericsson announced that Ericsson 5G Advanced offers new radio access network (RAN) software capabilities that significantly improve performance and develop programmable networks that add value to connectivity. "After building out 5G networks, communications service providers (CSPs) are ready to further harness the benefits of this technology," Edson said. These capabilities are predicated on intent-driven networks, AI and automation, and open network designs.

The package include technologies like intent-driven network modelling for intricate processes and structures, service-aware RAN that adjusts to different connection requirements, and an AI-powered RAN tool with real-time data processing and intelligent decision-making.

About half of all mobile 5G traffic outside of China is currently transported via Ericsson-powered networks, according to Marten Lerner, Head of Product Area Networks at Ericsson. "This is because our customers have made major investments in developing 5G networks worldwide. We are enabling service providers to accomplish their business goals and transition to high-performing programmable networks more quickly with our 5G Advanced software. By utilising these new software solutions, we are not only improving connection but also opening the door for cutting-edge services and apps that will revolutionise markets and enhance people's lives everywhere."

Summary of the seven new offerings

Ericsson claims that the seven new 5G Advanced subscriptions or offerings are as follows:

1. Real-Time AI-Powered Automation: By utilising AI and real-time coordination with RAN features, this technology optimises performance and efficiency while improving network automation in complicated circumstances.

2. Outdoor Positioning: Within the 5G Standalone architecture, this feature allows CSPs and businesses to provide location-based services by supporting both GPS and non-GPS systems.

3. Mission Critical Services: Provides first responders and railroads with service continuity by supporting industries like public safety and defence that are highly resilient under stress.

4. RAN Differentiated Connectivity: This maximises network capabilities by enabling CSPs to maintain SLA compliance for many services at once.

5. Energy Efficiency and Management: Reduces operating expenses and improves automation in energy management by optimising energy performance through an intent-driven approach.

6. Premium Network Performance: By providing outstanding experiences for flagship devices, it increases coverage and capacity in situations with high traffic and cultivates consumer loyalty.

7. Device Battery Performance: By utilising power-saving intelligent network capabilities, 5G devices, such as wearables and smartphones, have longer battery lives.

According to Ericsson, the new software products will be offered for sale as software subscriptions between the third quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. The software suite works with purpose-built RANs, Open RANs, and Cloud RANs. Additionally, it expands upon previous 5G Advanced capability launches, like Ericsson Reduced Capability (RedCap) and Critical IoT.



As the industry looks for creative ways to monetise 5G investments, major telecom firms like AT&T, Optus, Telstra, and T-Mobile have hailed the developments, highlighting their potential to enhance network performance and customer happiness.